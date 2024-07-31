The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Njabulo Nzuza, joined the conversation surrounding Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina's citizenship

Nzuza clarified that the department was not approached to contest her parents' citizenship and said citizenship is reserved for those with one South African parent or permanent residency holders

South Africans questioned claims Miss SA made that they vetted Chidimma Adetshina's citizenship and slammed Nzuza

JOHANNESBURG—The Department of Home Affairs deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza's comments about Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina's citizenship sparked continuous debate on social media.

Home Affairs deputy minister on Chidimma Adetshina

Journalist @TheRealClementM tweeted on X that in an interview with him, Nzuza said that not everyone born in the country qualifies to obtain citizenship. Nzuza clarified that only those with one South African parent or permanent residency may be eligible for citizenship.

Nzuza added that nobody wrote to the Home Affairs offices to contest Adetshina's parents' origins. This was after the country erupted into debate when Adetshina's parents' nationality was brought into question following her announcement as a Miss SA finalist.

South Africans disagree with Nzuzo

Netizens were on the opposing side of Nzuzo.

iScathulo SePhara said:

"South Africans, let's write an official enquiry into her parents' status, email Nzuza and Schreiber and ask for a speedy investigation."

Wa Lucky Wa Masekani wa Zwathi said:

"Nzuza must read what the act says."

Kwena said:

"Waiting for evidence of her South African mother."

IsNiks said:

"Home Affairs must investigate today and explain her status and those of her parents."

Panyaza's Throat said:

"They must investigate now."

Julian Fitzop asked:

"The issue is, does she actually represent our country, heritage, and culture?"

Gayton McKenzie is under fire for calling Adetshina a Nigerian

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Sports, Arts, and Culture Mionjister Gayton McKenzie has been criticized for his comments on Adetshina.

McKenzie said a Nigerian could not represent the country at the Miss SA competition, and many called him out.

