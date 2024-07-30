The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, drew the public's ire when he referred to Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina as a Nigerian

McKenzie responded to a tweet on X in which he called her a Nigerian and said he would find the facts behind the story

South Africans erupted into a debate, with some siding with him and others calling him out, accusing him of being xenophobic

JOHANNESBURG — The outspoken and controversial minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, came under fire after referring to Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina as a Nigerian.

Gayton McKenzie calls Adetshina Nigerian

McKenzie tweeted on his Z account @GaytonMcK that he had returned from Parus and would get more information about the Adetshina saga. Social media erupted after Adetshina was announced as a Miss SA finalist. Adetshina, who was born and raised in South Africa, has a South African mother and a Nigerian father.

McKenzie said the country cannot have Nigerians compete in the Miss SA competition.

"I wanna get all facts before I comment, but it gives funny vibes already."

South Africans call him out

Netizens called him out, and some accused him of being xenophobic.

Madume Africa said:

"Don't be a racist."

Vimlesh Rajbansi said:

"Gayton, you need a spokesperson because you are a minister and can't blurt out xenophobic statements like this."

Colonel Christ Wyatt said:

"She is not Nigerian. She was born in South Africa. Stop the xenophobic nonsense."

Wanjioru Githiomi said:

"Racist, xenophobic and shallow!"

Baby Smeg said:

"Please speak like a member of the cabinet, not with political rhetoric."

Miss SA confirms Adetshina's citizenship

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Miss SA confirmed that Adetshina is a South African citizen.

This came after social media users called for Chidimma to be removed from the pageant. Miss SA said her documents were checked out.

