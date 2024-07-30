Gayton McKenzie Accused of Being Xenophobic for Calling Chidimma Adetshina Nigerian
- The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, drew the public's ire when he referred to Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina as a Nigerian
- McKenzie responded to a tweet on X in which he called her a Nigerian and said he would find the facts behind the story
- South Africans erupted into a debate, with some siding with him and others calling him out, accusing him of being xenophobic
JOHANNESBURG — The outspoken and controversial minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, came under fire after referring to Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina as a Nigerian.
Gayton McKenzie calls Adetshina Nigerian
McKenzie tweeted on his Z account @GaytonMcK that he had returned from Parus and would get more information about the Adetshina saga. Social media erupted after Adetshina was announced as a Miss SA finalist. Adetshina, who was born and raised in South Africa, has a South African mother and a Nigerian father.
McKenzie said the country cannot have Nigerians compete in the Miss SA competition.
"I wanna get all facts before I comment, but it gives funny vibes already."
View the tweet here:
South Africans call him out
Netizens called him out, and some accused him of being xenophobic.
Madume Africa said:
"Don't be a racist."
Vimlesh Rajbansi said:
"Gayton, you need a spokesperson because you are a minister and can't blurt out xenophobic statements like this."
Colonel Christ Wyatt said:
"She is not Nigerian. She was born in South Africa. Stop the xenophobic nonsense."
Wanjioru Githiomi said:
"Racist, xenophobic and shallow!"
Baby Smeg said:
"Please speak like a member of the cabinet, not with political rhetoric."
Miss SA confirms Adetshina's citizenship
Similarly, Briefly News reported that Miss SA confirmed that Adetshina is a South African citizen.
This came after social media users called for Chidimma to be removed from the pageant. Miss SA said her documents were checked out.
