The former Yizo Yizo star Ernest "Chester" Msibi is desperate for an acting job as he struggled to secure one

The actor shared that he doesn't know what is happening as he goes for auditions but never gets a callback for any of those audition

He further mentioned that he felt like he had been cancelled and sidelined by the entertainment industry

Actor Ernest Msibi struggled to secure a job. Image: @msibi.ernest

Source: Instagram

The former Yizo Yizo star Ernest Msibi, also known for his notorious character on the show Chester, is one of the veteran actors struggling to secure a job in the acting industry.

Ernest Msibi desperate for acting job

Indeed, something is happening within the entertainment industry as more veteran actors are speaking up about the struggle to get a job in showbiz.

According to Daily Sun, Msibi shared how he felt sidelined by the industry. He has been desperate for a role, but he never gets callbacks, even though he mentions that he does go for auditions, which resulted in him joining the MK Party in Mpumalanga.

He said:

"I don't know what is happening. I go to the auditions, but I don't get callbacks. I don't know why I'm being sidelined like this. People are still celebrating me when they see me. But it's hard now in this industry. Maybe people want to talk good things about me when I'm dead, but they're failing to help me now that I'm still alive."

The former Gomora actor further shared that he has some acting projects that he has invented but is still waiting for funding and that he will never give up on acting as that is his talent and passion.

Msibi said:

"I have acting projects that I invented but I'm still looking for funding. I also visit schools to motivate using comedy. I hope that I will get the funding. That won't only help me, but others whose doors have been closed on them. The situation is sad and painful."

