Comedian Siya Seya recently opened up about how he uses escort agencies as think tanks

This was reportedly revealed by another funnyman, who seemingly spilt the beans on Siya's secret

The comedian said despite what the establishments are known for, he uses them to clear his head

Siya Seya got real about where he goes when he needs to think. Images: siyaseya

We were today years old when we found out that a famous comedian uses escort agencies to think and not for their original purpose.

Siya Seya opens up about frequenting escort agencies

As he prepares for several performances lined up, we finally found out how one of the country's top comedians, Siya Seya, clears his head.

According to TshisaLIVE, the hosts of the Popcorn and Cheese podcast discussed their experiences visiting escort agencies, in which Tsitsi Chiumya revealed that one comedian uses these places to think.

The comedian he was referring to was Siya, who confirmed the claims, and added that he uses these establishments to get some perspective about his life and career:

“I do go to those places to think about my life."

Mpho Popps to lead comedy special

South Africans are in for a good time after it was revealed that Mpho Popps would star in an upcoming comedy special called The F-Show.

Speaking enthusiastically about the show, Mpho revealed that the audience had plenty to look forward to, emphasising how many South Africans would relate to his performance:

"I am so excited to perform ‘The F-Show’ for audiences. It's raw, it's real, and it's ridiculously funny. We’re not just telling jokes; we’re sharing stories everyone can relate to."

He will be joined by fellow comedians, Vafa Naraghi and Khanyisa Bunu, who, like Mpho, will share a hilarious perspective of life in South Africa and how they've navigated the country's hurdles over the years.

David Kau apologises to Gayton McKenzie

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to David Kau's apology to Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.

This after the comedian insinuated that the government did not support comedians, leaving them to fend for themselves unlike athletes.

