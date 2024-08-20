David Kau apologised to Gayton McKenzie for claiming that the government did not value comedians

This after the minister of Sports, Arts and Culture clapped back at the comedian, proving that he has always supported him

While fans admired David for apologising, some netizens called him out for being condescending

David Kau penned an apology to Gayton McKenzie for claiming he didn't support comedians. Images: davidkau1, GaytonMcK

Source: Twitter

David Kau has retracted his statement and apologised to Minister Gayton McKenzie for claiming that the government did not support comedians.

David Kau pens apology to Gayton McKenzie

In the days following David Kau's message calling out Gayton McKenzie and the government for their lack of support for South African comedians, it appears the minister had the last laugh.

Briefly News reported on the Sports, Arts and Culture minister's clapback, in which he spoke about the instances where he supported Kau out of his pocket.

With his tail between his legs, the comedian penned an apology to McKenzie, admitting that he could have used a better approach to voice his grievances:

"I did not mean to insinuate or give the wrong and negative impression about your role that my tweet has created. The proof of the work you have done in such a short space of time is there for people to see.

"I’m embarrassed to have caused you such unnecessary negativity. Please accept my apology."

Mzansi weighs in on David Kau's apology

Netizens admired Kau for manning up and apologising:

Misah_Mdiza said:

"You're a real man; you did well. I hope he accepts your apology."

Buchule_Putini wrote;

"It takes a mature person to apologise."

Tshepi_11_ was impressed:

"It takes guts to write this, a great display of good character."

Meanwhile, others felt that his comment about "pressing issues" was condescending:

LezMhambi asked:

"Bra Mdeva, is this a genuine apology?"

SthuleMthabela wrote:

"This is actually condescending at best."

ron_can91 claimed:

"This apology sounds like blackmail."

