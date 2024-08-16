Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie Claps Back Against Comedian David Kau
- The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie hit back against criticism comedian David Kau levelled against him
- Kau sarcastically asked McKenzie if comedians needed to attend sports events to receive support from him
- The minster hit back and listed the many times he supported Kau and comedians before he was appointed a minister
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.
JOHANNESBURG — Comedian David Kau slammed the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie for not supporting comedians, and McKenzie sharply rebuked him.
McKenzie responds to David Kau's criticism
The drama started when Kau tweeted on his X account, @davidkau1. In a sarcastic tone, he roasted McKenzie.
"Do we have to be in the Olympics or die before we stand-up comedians can meet you?"
Kau referred to the recent death of actress Connie Chiume. McKenzie responded on his @GaytonMcK account.
"I have attended every comedy show you ever had. I had bought loads of tickets despite you offering them for free. I even bought (them) for my staff. I booked you last year for our event at the Houghton Hotel. I can't have you insinuating that I don't care about comedians. Your approach, bro," he said.
Netizens blast Kau
Netizens did not appreciate Kau's tweet and let their feelings out.
Mr Shilote Sir said:
"David Kau, on behalf of Lord Gatyton, we don't like your tone, bro."
Thenjiwe Kheswa said:
"Lord Gayton came with receipts."
S'ne said:
"Deal with him properly, Minister. Acting like a child. Also, teach him a manner of approach."
Thapelo said:
"Kau needs to forget it. He just ruined everything for himself."
Schalk De Waal said:
"You just keep impressing, Mr McKenzie. Never thought I would think of voting for you."
Gayton McKenzie to search for athletic talent in the rural areas
In a related article, Briefly News reported that McKenzie pledged to find athletic talent in rural areas.
McKenzie spoke after South African athletes returned from the Olympics. He said he would ensure the country is well-represented by talent in the upcoming Olympics.
