Mpho Popps to Star in Upcoming Comedy Special ‘The F-show’ Alongside Vafa Naraghi and Khanyisa Bunu
- Mpho Popps is set to star in an unmissable comedy special called The F-Show
- The famous funnyman will share the stage with other comedians to speak on their hilarious perspectives of South African life
- This after Mpho Popps won a prestigious award and crowned the comedian of the year
Fans are in for a good ol' time after word got out that Mpho Popps would star in an upcoming comedy special called The F-Show.
Mpho Popps brings the funny to The F-Show
One of the country's most-loved comedians, Mpho Popps, is a busy man who, despite his schedule, never fails to bring the house down with his infectious humour.
Coming from making another stellar appearance for Celeste and Da Big Dudes, Popps has landed a cool stand-up gig for The F-Show.
The new comedy special will see Mpho lead a lineup of comedians who share their perspectives on life in South Africa, reflecting on the highs and lows that come with living in Mzansi.
He will be joined by Vafa Naraghi and Khanyisa Bunu, who, too, will speak on the joys and frustrations of South Africa, our land. Mpho said he was honoured to be part of the show:
"I am so excited to perform 'The F-Show'. This show is about capturing the everyday chaos and humour that comes with being South African. It's raw, it's real, and it's ridiculously funny. We’re not just telling jokes; we’re sharing stories everyone can relate to."
The F-Show will take place at Sandton’s Theatre on the Square from 13 to 15 September 2024, and tickets are priced at R150.
Mpho Popps honoured with prestigious award
Not only is he a famous comedian, but he also has the accolades to back it up, and recently, Mpho was honoured with a prestigious award for his work.
Briefly News reported on his reaction after being handed the Comedian of the Year award at the 11th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards.
The comedian said the award meant a lot to him and thanked his fellow funnymen and women for the recognition:
"Thank you to God and my ancestors who protect me. Most importantly, thank you to my comrades in comedy; to get this nod from them means a lot. It's only sinking in now, but this means so much to me; thank you."
Mpho Popps trolls Khanyi Mbau
In more Mpho Popps updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to his comment about Khanyi Mbau.
This happened during his awkward date with Lasizwe when he seemed puzzled by the news that they were siblings.
