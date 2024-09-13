Former Yizo Yizo and Zone 14 actress Sindi Majola shared her story of hitting a low with a stranger in a now-viral video

Majola was spotted in Yeoville in Johannesburg, a suburb known for the socio-economic challenges facing residents

SA's online community expressed sympathy for Majola, the latest former entertainer whose spiral has come to light

Ex-actress Sindi Majola was spotted looking dishevelled in Yeoville, Johannesburg, and shared her story of losing everything. Images: @JustDineo_.

Some of South Africa's most recognisable faces are going through the most on these streets, with no shortage of appeals for help coming thick and fast.

Former Yizo Yizo and Zone 14 actress Sindi Majola was the latest whose story came to light after a video of the past star surfaced on social media.

Sindi Majola shares going from riches to rags

An X user, @JustDineo_, posted the clip, and Majola was heard talking to the person filming as she discussed her life.

"Sindi Majola in the streets of Yeoville. I didn’t even think it [was] SA."

Majola was seen on the streets of the Johannesburg suburb, once a mecca of entertainment in the city turned into a slum.

The area is notorious for crime, drug activity, prostitution and poverty, compounded by an influx of illegal immigrants and economic migrants.

In the video, a dishevelled-looking Majola relates her story to a woman who is a foreign national.

"I had everything from 22 years of age. I had my car, my apartments, my businesses and everything. But I was not happy ... I was earning R52,000 in two weeks. And I said, God, take it all; I want to be like everybody."

The woman interjects Majola's monologue to chime in:

"Should I record you and post you? You might get help. Can I get a hug, please? Stop crying; It's OK. It's OK."

Majola, whose previous romantic relationship with the late singer Brenda Fassie was well-known, became visibly emotional as the conversation progressed.

She told the person it didn't matter if she filmed her and didn't need any help.

"I love you, and when I say I love you, I mean it. You're always a star in your own way. [The] camera always finds me, I never run away, and I never find it. It always catches me," she added.

Mzansi beat up by scenes

The online community sympathised with Majola, while others bashed the country's entertainment industry, saying it was notorious for allegedly leaving talent high and dry.

Briefly News looks at the reactions to the clip.

@sweerie_ wrote:

"Being an actor in SA should be like a side hustle. You must have a real job."

@Bongs_Mahlangu said:

"Lol. Kwamele athole i-gig (sooner or later she must find a gig). She’s good."

@QueenyIle added:

"Being an actor or actress in South Africa is a scam because this is not on."

