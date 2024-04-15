Mpho Popps bagged an award at the 11th annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards

The beloved comedian was recognised as the Comedian of the Year for his efforts in pushing the industry forward

Mpho sent a huge shout-out to his peers and was showered with love and praise for his work

The 11th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards recognised Mpho Popps as the Comedian of the Year. Images: mphopopps

Mpho Popps was awarded the Comedian of the Year trophy at the 11th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards. Not only was he a recipient, he was also the host of the prestigious ceremony and celebrated local comedy with peers and industry giants.

Mpho Popps bags Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy award

Our fave, Mpho "Popps" Modikoane recently bagged a win at the Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards.

The celebrated comedian took to his Twitter page to thank his peers and the organisers after being recognised as the Comedian of the Year.

In a tight competition, Popps beat the likes of Schalk Bezuidenhout and comedienne Celeste Ntuli, who previously walked away with two Comics' Choice awards.

"Thank you to God and my ancestors who protect me. Most importantly, thank you to my comrades in comedy. To get this nod from my comrades means a lot. It's only sinking in now, but this means so much to me; thank you."

Mzansi reacts to Mpho Popps' win

Netizens congratulated Popps on his award and showed him love for the big win:

Popps' wife, Latoya said:

"Congratulations, Poppy!"

South African actor, Thapelo Mokoena showed love to Popps:

"Congratulations, Pops, well deserved!"

Mzansi dancer, Robot Boii congratulated Popps:

"Well deserved, my dog! Much love."

RayMaboya praised Mpho:

"Well deserved, mate. You guys work incredibly hard."

KG_Express posted:

"You came a long way from ndofaya outline. Congrats, bro, much deserved."

senzo_mathole97 showed love to Mpho:

"Thank you for making us laugh, dude. That is just God rewarding you. Love you long time."

