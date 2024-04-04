Celebrities are increasingly endorsing political parties in South Africa's upcoming elections, with Zodwa Wabantu supporting the AMC party and Ernest "Ma A Da" Msibi joining the MK Party

Msibi, known for his roles in Yizo Yizo and Gomora , cited a lack of gigs as a reason for his decision

Briefly News spoke to an expert who highlighted the impact of celebrity endorsements on political parties

Election season is upon us and more and more celebrities are pledging their allegiance to different political parties. From Zodwa Wabantu endorsing the AMC party to veteran star Ernest "Ma A Da" Msibi joining the controversial MK Party.

Former ‘Gomora’ and ‘Yizo Yizo’ actor Ernest Msibi has joined the MK Party. Image: @Macauzza and @CadreNguyi

Source: Twitter

Another celebrity joins MK Party

The MK Party may be charting headlines for all the wrong reasons as election day draws closer, but one thing is for sure, it is gaining popularity among South Africans, including celebrities.

According to ZiMoja, Ernest "Ma A Da" Msibi popular for his roles in top productions like Yizo Yizo and Gomora is the latest celebrity to join the party. Ernest Msibi joins the likes of Khulu Skenjane, Zulu Boy and Sjava who have already pledged their allegiance to the Jacob Zuma-led party.

A source close to the actor told the media that he joined the party because he hasn't been able to secure gigs in years. The source said:

"Celebrities are hungry. They want to be paid, and if a party is booking you and paying you, why not be aligned with them?"

Expert weighs in on celebrities endorsing political parties

Briefly News spoke to Israel Eferobor, the Content Producer of News Central in Nigeria who shared his thoughts on celebrities openly endorsing political parties. He said celebrities have a right to choose their parties of choice and vote, just like other citizens.

"Voting is a civic responsibility of every citizen all over the world. It is an important part of national life. People are expected to choose their leaders through voting without the influence of external voices. It should be their choice. Having said that, should celebrities openly declare which political party they will be voting for? The answer is no and here is why. Ordinarily, celebrities are first and foremost citizens. They should be able to choose their candidates without any hindrance but now they are no longer just citizens but citizens with the power to influence the thought and actions of other citizens."

Lira distances herself from MK Party in viral statement

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African songstress Lira has issued a statement distancing herself from the controversial MK Party. The award-winning star said she has not worked with the political party before.

It is election season in South Africa, and political parties are trying to get the attention of the masses by getting celebrities to endorse them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News