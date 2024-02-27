Zodwa Wabantu endorsed the African Movement Congress (AMC) for the upcoming elections, urging others to join her for change

Social media users mocked her endorsement, suggesting it might be a paid promotion and expressing support for other parties like the African National Congress (ANC)

Some criticised the fragmentation of black parties, highlighting the need for unity in the interests of the people

South Africa is heading to the polls and many people, including celebrities, have taken to social media to pledge their support for different parties. Zodwa Wabantu is among the many stars who have publicly endorsed a political party.

Zodwa Wabantu has been mocked for endorsing the AMC party.

Zodwa Wabantu pledges support for AMC

Controversial media personality Zodwa Libram popularly known as Zodwa Wabantu, has chosen her political party. The unapologetic star reviewed that she is rallying behind the African Movement Congress (AMC) in the upcoming elections.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored star shared videos of AMC party supporters chanting slogans and singing. She captioned the video:

"It’s time for change South Africa. Your voice always matters join the AMC a party that is for US. I urge everyone that wants to walk this walk for change with me to come forward and join me. If we hold hands and be unified a lot can be achieved. African Movement Congress should be the choice we choose."

Mzansi mocks Zodwa Wabantu for endorsing the AMC party

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to Zodwa Wabantu's post. Many said the star should tell people it was a paid promo instead of lying that she would be voting for the AMC party.

@dimakatso638 said:

"Sorry Zodwa I'm your fan but I'm Voting the African National Congress (ANC) "

@thuli_zangqa commented:

"Ncmsl A hustler of note sana lam! "

@mooi_thandeka added:

"Awuuuu my friend … I love you still but I am voting ️ ANC"

@barry_kay5383 wrote:

"Too many black parties the only thing we good at is dividing the votes, not uniting for a common course that is in the best interests of the people.".

@snakho_msibi added:

"Yini manje le?"

Makhadzi’s wig mishap at ANC manifesto launch upsets SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi, the queen of the dance floor, hit the stage at the ANC manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium, ready to slay.

But wait, what's that? Her lace front wig decided to play peek-a-boo by lifting and revealing her edges for Mzansi to see. Cue the collective gasps and the flood of memes!

