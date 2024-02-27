Makhadzi trended on social media for praising the ANC government's impact on her village's development during an ANC manifesto speech

Despite her positive remarks, she faced backlash from users who criticised her for endorsing the ANC amidst dissatisfaction with the government's performance

Social media comments highlighted skepticism and a call for change in the upcoming elections

Makhadzi recently charted social media trends after giving a speech at the ANC manifesto. The star shared how the current government helped with development in her village.

Makhadzi roasted for her speech

It seems social media users want nothing to do with the ANC. The streets of Mzansi black Twitter were filled with mixed reactions from fans after Makhadzi shared her story at the ANC manifesto.

Speaking in a video shared on X by the popular gossip page MDN News, the Ghanama hitmaker said the ANC government played a pivotal role in bringing development to her village in Limpopo. She also praised the government for the monthly grant her grandmother received as it played a big part in their lives.

"During my childhood our village only had 100 houses. We didn't have schools because the number of learners was too small but now as I am speaking, the children from my village have a school with everything.

"There was no water and electricity, the government helped my village to get at least water at the corner of my street and electricity. I grew up with my grandmother, my mom and dad separated when I was still young. My father didn't want me to live with her so I stayed with my grandmother.

"The government gave our parents grant money, just because she was far away from me and I didn't know where she was staying until the age of ten. I managed to survive because the government was giving my grandmother grant.

"I managed to taste the flavour of chicken at least once or twice in a month because of my grandmother's grant. As an artist, my grandmom's grant helped me to print the first stock of my CDs to go and sell them on the street."

Social media users mopped the floor with Makhadzi after the video of her speech went viral. Many people said the star should not endorse the ANC government.

@chynamandj asked:

"Are you happy with what is happening in the country right now?"

@PovertykillerB said:

"All I can say is that in May sifuni change, asifuni amamenene."

@GarisheNcumisa added:

"Anyways why is she reading her own story like this ? (If it’s hers ) ? Can’t she just speak from heart?"

