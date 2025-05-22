South African veteran radio star and TV host DJ Sbu celebrated one month since he ventured into the food industry

The star shared his successful milestone of opening his own food business, Mzakes Kitchen

DJ Sbu also mentioned that people can also order food him his business on Uber Eats and Mr D

DJ Sbu recently celebrated a new milestone. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Halala! Dj Sbu finally has something to celebrate this year after being dragged last year for humiliating a street vendor.

Recently, the veteran radio personality and TV host DJ Sbu excitedly announced that he was celebrating a month since he joined the food business. The star opened his very own restaurant, Mzakes Kitchen, which sells kasi and African food in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The Radio 2000 host also revealed that netizens can purchase food from the store on Uber Eats and Mr D South Africa.

"Congratulations @MzakesKitchen is a month old! 🥳🎉 Thank you for joining us in our growing community. The reviews are in! Mzakes’ is inspired by and delivers kasi & African food that hits the spot - we’re glad you think so too. Hlafunment is at @MrD_SouthAfrica, @Spaza, @UberEats Mzekezeke inspired, kasi approved!"

See the post here.

Netizens react to DJ Sbu's milestone

Shortly after DJ Sbu shared his milestone on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, and others applauded him.

Here are some of the comments below:

@Kudzai_Mudhadha said:

"I hope on your "Differentiated Service Offering" you are including African delicacies such as mogudu, trotters, cow hooves, organ meats (liver, spleen, kidneys) & brown grains for the paap such as sorghum, rapoko etc to set Mzakes_Kitchen apart, you get the drift?"

@Mlotshwa_Tumelo responded:

"Congratulations."

@theoda_mandla replied:

"When it comes to hustling and marketing a business, you're second to none, Sbuda. I tilt my hat for you, as a sign of honour and respect."

@Blaq_chic commented:

"I need to definitely try this! When I have money, it looks good."

@AbutiDese stated:

"People that supports this whilst you owe the corpses of Zahara money are hypocrites of note they stand nothing."

DJ Sbu opened his own food business in April 2025. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Instagram

DJ Sbu faces lawsuit for recording private phone call

Meanwhile, in a video shared by social media user @ThisIsColbert on Thursday, 16 April, on X, the woman claimed that DJ Sbu never informed her that he was recording their phone conversation. She also stated that she didn’t give him consent to share the video on his podcast.

The woman claims that she had to pay a lawyer to get the recording removed.

“uDJ Sbu did not inform me that he’s recording me, and he put that voice note without my consent. I paid a lawyer five thousand to have that recording removed,” the woman said.

The woman revealed that she wasn’t done with DJ Sbu as she intended to file a lawsuit against him. She said a lawyer had offered to take the case for free. She said:

“It’s against the law, and I’m still going to file a lawsuit for that. I got a lawyer who’s gonna do it pro bono for me. I’m gonna file a lawsuit. How does he record a call and doesn’t tell me that this call is being recorded, and he shares it on his network because he wants likes and monies and what.”

DJ Sbu reveals how he scammed celebrities

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Sbu disclosed that he used to scam celebrities. The DJ came clean during an interview with Mac G, where he revealed that he had been scamming many celebrities in South Africa for years.

Sbu came clean about buying counterfeit goods from Bangkok and selling them to celebrities at a much higher price. His disclosure left Mzansi giving him the side eye.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News