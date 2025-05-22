Former Big Brother Mzansi stars Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluve were spotted out and about

An online user recently shared pictures of the two reality TV stars dressed in matching outfits on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the two stars dressed in matching outfits

Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva dressed in matching outfits. Image: @ashleyogle98, @sweet_guluva

Love is in the air for the youngest famous couple, Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva. The two former Big Brother Mzansi stars recently made headlines on social media regarding their recent pictures.

An online user @eunammmm recently spotted Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle out and about. The netizens also posted pictures of themselves wearing matching outfits on social media.

See the pictures below:

Netizens react to pictures of the couple

Shortly after the pictures of the couple wearing matching outfits were posted, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@BhunganeSiphesi said:

"The long anticipated, matching outfits."

@MissG1520 commented:

"A very good marketing skill this will have people talking."

@TXulaba responded:

"Guys, what's today's date? It feels like April Fool's Day."

@TwoKhosi replied:

"Yoh! I don't know whether to laugh or cry. But it seems they are also laughing. I will just laugh."

@slindikhuzwayo said:

"Bhuti does not seem impressed."

@YvonneMabesa mentioned:

"Mina I'm so proud of them, they are working so hard, they can even wear plastics, they will still look good to me."

@Tarryn94 stated:

"Guluva looks like those kids who go to school on the first day wearing their uniform, and the mom forces them to smile for the camera, but I'm not dragging him, just saying."

Sweet Guluva wore a matching outfit with Ashley Ogle. Image: Supplied.

Sweet Guluva on dating a coloured woman

Meanwhile, during his interview on The L-Tido Podcast, Sweet Guluva was asked about his stance on dating a coloured girl. The host, rapper L-Tido, gave him some unsolicited advice, saying coloured women love hard.

“We are genuine, and everybody knew how she was. As the days went by, we went from chats as housemates, and then there was a buildup until something started to happen. If you have a connection with someone and they ai, then it’s painful.”

Look at L-tido's advice below:

“Coloured girls love hard, and it is genuine. It’s not about superficial things because when she loves you, she loves you. You have to give them love for that. But breaking up with a coloured girl is like leaving a gang, you don’t just leave when you want to. She will call you a hundred times and pull up at your house if you do not answer your calls. What I like about your dynamic is that it feels like it is genuine and organic.”

Guluva and Ashley met in the house, and they hit it off instantly. They became household names when people started calling them couple goals. Guluva has been asked questions about whether he plans on paying lobola or not. Curious fans during the press conference wanted to know if he planned on marrying her, and he gave a rather hilarious response.

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 breaks record for most number of votes

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Brother Mzansi broke the record with Season 5.

The Umlilo edition recorded over 250 million votes in the finale week, and it also garnered more than 1.1 billion impressions, which is a 330% increase from the Season 4 finale vote tally, according to MultiChoice.

