Former Capricorn FM radio personality and actor Skhumbuzo Mbatha has allegedly been moved to Thobela FM's morning show

According to media reports Mbath, who currently co-hosts Thobela FM's afternoon show has replaced fan-favourite Lenny T

Listeners of the Sepedi-speaking radio station recently marched to the Limpopo broadcaster to demand Lenny T's return

‘Skeem Saam’ actor Skhumbuzo Mbatha gets a new slot. Images: Sk Mbatha

Source: Instagram

Actor Skhumbuzo Mbatha, who recently made headlines when he was reportedly arrested has allegedly replaced broadcaster Taemane “Lenny T” Phahlane on Thobela FM.

The Skeem Saam actor, who portrays the role of Meneer Manaka has reportedly been moved to the radio station's breakfast show Ditlalemeso.

According to Sunday World, Phahlane, who co-hosts the morning show with reality TV star Lethabo LeJoy has not been on air for a few months and was denied access to the radio station.

Mbatha currently co-hosts the station's afternoon show, Nshirogele, according to the station's X account.

Briefly News contacted Thobela on reports that Mbatha has been moved to the morning show. The radio station was not available for a comment at the time of publishing this article.

Fans of Lenny T recently took to the station's social media pages and to the public broadcaster’s offices to demand Lenny T’s return.

Thobela FM listeners lambast the radio station

Ruby Matsapola said:

"Over 3 million listeners who love Lenny. I see and smell 10 million gone permanently because of the bolded voice. A very active man is no longer there; many of us were listening to Ditlalemeso because of him and it was something else."

Mbuleni Pandelani replied:

"Capricorn FM saga of contract.... he rejected an offer at Capricorn FM."

Phoroza Mpho wrote:

"Mara it's not like he's going to be workless. Capricorn FM might hire him."

Mogale Tovey Ramushu said:

"Labor court aka CCMA. I don't listen to Thobela FM anymore even on Thursdays I used to listen to gospel music but not anymore."

Naishi Delron replied:

"As they always say there's life after death, I also believe there's life after Thobela Fm exit. You are so talented, bold and have vision. There's a light at the end of a tunnel Lenny, we wish you all the best brother."

Dimamzo Sathekge said:

"I'm no longer listening to Thobela FM since taemane (that guy) is not at the station, ebile goa bora xem," (and it's actually boring).

Mpusheng Macash wrote:

"Just learning from mistakes. The guy still has many opportunities. It's a loss to the radio station, another station will hire you, my brother."

Chillboy Chillyz Machaba said:

"Thabo Wa MoAfrika, Sebasa Mogale, and Kwenisto Makgakga left the station in a dramatic way. He wouldn't be the first one. Programmes manager ya station ke ma**pa fela", (just ridiculous).

‘Skeem Saam’ Actor Skhumbuzo Mbatha replaces Lenny T. Images: skmbatha

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to passing of Thobela FM broadcaster Johannah ‘JJ’ Menu: “This is a big loss”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2023 that Thobela FM announced the passing of one of its presenters, Johannah JJ Menu.

The SABC radio station revealed the news on its social media platforms and shocked Mzansi.

South Africans sent messages of condolence to JJ's family and mourned the beloved broadcaster.

