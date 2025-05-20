Mzansi erupted after pictures of Robert Marawa and his Pearl Thusi and another of him and his alleged girlfriend Thando Thabethe went viral

Twitter troll Chris Excel posted the pictures on his X page and compared the two women

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reaction to the comparison of the two media personalities

SA compared Pearl Thusi to Thando Thabethe. Image: Joshua Blanchard/Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Bathong! Mzansi has no chill whatsoever. Media personalities Thando Thabethe and Pearl Thusi trended on social media recently regarding their connection to the famous sports anchor Robert Marawa.

Earlier on, the controversial Twitter (X) troll Chris Excel posted pictures of the two stars with Robert Marawa and compared them. This came after rumours swirled that Marawa is in a relationship with Thando Thabethe.

Excel questioned netizens if they thought Thando Thabethe was an upgrade or a downgrade from the sport's anchor ex-girlfriend, Pearl Thusi. This happened weeks after Enhle Mbali was compared to Black Coffee's current girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez.

See the post below:

Netizens react to the comparison

Shortly after the comparison of the two stars went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@i_am_shumani said:

"FYI Thando has Afcon experience."

@BeardedPriest1 wrote:

"Grootman upgraded with a reason no Minnie drama at all."

@Danieltm___ commented:

"This time around, we say Thando downgraded."

@LimpopoLadyy responded:

"When did Jaji, the owner of the booth club and ex of Thabooty, become a South African? Also, show us a Jollof that Pearl dated."

@lindleyanthony4 replied:

"You forget to add she's a business woman and successful actor and have her own radio slot on 94.7."

@mazondiehy stated:

"Pearl also dated Amanda Du Pont's old and ugly boyfriend, Bafana, he taxi boss. She was even the MC of Bafana's friend's party back in 2017 at the Vaal."

Actress Thando Thabethe was compared to Pearl Thusi. Image: Victor Boyko

Source: Getty Images

Black Coffee defends ex-wife and girlfriend from trolls

Meanwhile, DJ Black Coffee, born Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, also showed love to Enhle Mbali and Victoria Gonzalez recently. The DJ trended after the internet compared his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, and his rumoured bae, Venezuelan model, Victoria Gonzalez.

Black Coffee lost his cool after a social media user stirred up some drama by asking users whether his move from Enhle to Victoria was an upgrade or downgrade. The characteristically calm producer stunned the internet when he responded with a derogatory Xhosa word.

What makes his clap back hilarious was his choice of meme, which features rapper, Reason (Sizwe Alakine) and Piano Pulse host, Thakgi. At the time, the podcaster had made disrespectful comments about Luthando "LootLove" Shosha and Reason's new girlfriend Gigi Lamayne, claiming that Reason had downgraded from his baby mama. The rapper fiercely defended his partner in a viral confrontation that received praise and admiration across social media channels.

Lebo M and ex-wife's battle continues

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the latest updates on Lebo M and his ex-wife, Pretty Samuels' divorce drama.

The Lion King maestro reportedly threatened legal action against his ex after she made some serious allegations against him. Despite receiving a cease, Samuels failed to comply with the instructions from Lebo and his lawyers, which may force them to take the matter further.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News