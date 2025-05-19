South African Amapiano star Kabza De Small had many netizens questioning his recent appearance

An online user posted pictures of the Scorpion Kings member's recent outfit, which failed to impress on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to his new look, and others wondered why he changed his dress code

Bathong! No more LVs and Gucci apparel now since the Chinese exposed the "truth" behind these brands? South African music producer and DJ Kabza De Small became the talk of the town recently regarding his recent outfit.

An online user @PianoConnectSA posted several pictures of the Umshove hitmaker dressed in Nike brand head to toe, just like how the Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt would dress.

Many fans weren't impressed with Kabelo Motha's sudden change in dress code, and others were curious as to why he was dressed that way.

See the pictures below:

Netizens react to Kabza De Small's new look

Shortly after the pictures went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the music producer's new look. See some of the comments below:

@7a1th commented:

"Shebe’s influence needs to be recognised."

@LindoMyeni said:

"Kabza De Small was like this even last weekend at Ultra. I think it’s because he’s not feeling well, according to the statement released last week."

@Ghosty_SA responded:

"Shebeshxt influenced these guys. He made Nike great again."

@MartinSela85096 replied:

"He's wearing NIKE we give thanks to Lekompo we are relieved from Guccis and LVs from Amapiano artists."

@DJay_PrEsIdEnT wrote:

"Haven't y'all heard ever since they exposed where these expensive brands they wear were from, Temu or small street manje, they all have to convert back to affordable labels."

@MphoKate24 stated:

"He looks exhausted and unwell."

@PoleloNeriah mentioned:

"Yoh to those with negative comments! What if he has flu? Which is normal due to him travelling and weather changes. He's a human being, after you know. Stop hating!"

Does amapiano have superstars?

Not according to Nadia Nakai! Rapper Nadia Nakai spoke to Tshego in his podcast, saying there are no superstars in the amapiano music biz.

"What the problem could be is that a lot of the Amapiano artists are churned out too quickly. You can’t even attach yourself to them anymore. There are so many Piano artists that are coming with a hit song, and then they disappear, and then another comes in, and then they disappear. Like the fan can’t even attach to the person, that’s beyond the music,” she said.

People seem to disagree with Nadia, with some saying she was speaking facts, while others said it was utter nonsense.

Young Stunna explains why he calls Kabza dad

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that award-winning Amapiano artist Young Stunna has opened up about why he refers to Kabza De Small as his dad.

The Adiwele hitmaker previously disclosed the important role the Amapiano producer and DJ played in making his career a success. In a clip shared by social media user @TheYanosUpdate on X, the musician, born Sandie Fortune Msimango, recounted how Kabza De Small took him in for a year until he could stand on his own feet.

Source: Briefly News