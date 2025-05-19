South African talented vocalist and performer Mawhoo recently previewed her new song

A video of the Amapiano star jamming to her unreleased song at a club went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the preview of the new song

Amapiano vocalist Mawhoo previewed her new song. Image: @mawhoo

Source: Instagram

Despite the whole defamation drama and allegedly being sued for R1 million, the Amapiano vocalist and performer Mawhoo had her fans excited as she revealed that a new song will be released.

The Ngilimele hitmaker, who previously topped Twitter trends when she revealed that she wants a R500K allowance, previewed her new song in a trending video.

An online user @PianoConnectSA posted a clip of the star vibing to her unreleased song at a club on X (formerly known as Twitter) page.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mawhoo's upcoming track

Shortly after the star previewed her new song, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to it.

Here are some of the comments below:

@city_gawd said:

"They're starting to sound the same, like Scotts Maphuma's songs."

@hofigroup wrote:

"Ay, I'm sorry. All this music is starting to be generic. All of it. Ok, I'll keep it moving."

@MxolisiMCN commented:

"What a versatile artist!"

@thehumangene_ responded:

"Jazzworx and Thukuthela are on a legendary run, I once made the bold move of predicting 3-step to be our country’s leading genre after the Piano wave and still stand by it."

Mawhoo will be dropping a new song soon. Image: @mawhoo

Source: Instagram

Mawhoo's hot topic moments

Mawhoo also tried her hand at Maskandi with the hit song Gucci. Outside of music, Mawhoo has gone viral for controversial reasons. In May 2024, Mawhoo claimed that she had received messages from American rapper Lil Wayne. Online users dragged Mawhoo for revealing the high-profile men who had approached her.

While netizens reacted to the vocalist previewing her upcoming song, in February 2025, it was also reported by many news outlets that the Amapiano talented singer Mawhoo has taken to social media to share her thoughts about the service delivery in Johannesburg.

Mawhoo has taken to social media to complain about how she was treated at Life Fourways Private Hospital. The Gucci hitmaker, who rose to prominence for her steamy past, narrated the story of how she was treated at the hospital. Taking to her page, Mawhoo revealed that they were treated like dogs and embarrassed when she visited the health facility for assistance.

SA unimpressed by Mawhoo's Gucci performance

Briefly News previously reported that Amapiano singer Mawhoo and Mthandeni released their collaboration, Gucci, and it has been rocking crowds everywhere. The singer often performs the hit song at her gigs. A recent video of her performing the song went viral, and people had negative things to say.

This would not be the first time Mawhoo performed the track live. At a gig, Mawhoo debuted the song to her audience and did a traditional Zulu dance. She received hate when people said she was doing too much and that she should have toned it down a bit.

