South African media personality Anele Mdoda recently introduced herself as Mrs Mgudlwa

The star shared a video of herself at the Nedbank Polo on social media, flashing her ring

After Anele introduced herself as a married woman, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions

Anele Mdoda introduced herself as a married woman on social media. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Halala! The South African media personality Anele Mdoda is officially off the market as she has made it known on social media.

Recently, the radio host announced and revealed on her X (formerly Twitter) page that she is officially Mrs Mgudlwa. Mdoda posted a video of herself looking dapper at the Nedbank Polo on Saturday, 17 May 2025, showing off her ring.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Anele's new surname

Shortly after the star reintroduced herself as a married woman, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Bokang_BigSis wrote:

"Love this for you."

@nqobiledla23171 said:

"Congratulations Mrs Mgudlwa."

@GabuzaInno54752 responded:

"This era that you are in sis Anele...🥺 Love it so much for you.... congratulations on becoming a Mrs."

@Alexand51850448 replied:

"Congratulations Mrs. Mgudlwa! You deserve all the recognition and praise!"

@ted_pops commented:

"NGL, this era you are in, I love it for you! Everything is coming together for you, and you look happy."

@MotseMole mentioned:

"Yooooh @Anele, this phase you're going through now is soooo exciting, enjoy it to its fullest, ke re every minute of it. All the blessings and love."

Anele Mdoda is officially off the market. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda's husband cries at their wedding

Meanwhile, Anela Mdoda is still the talk of the town after her surprise wedding to her long-time boyfriend, Buzza James. Pictures from the lavish wedding ceremony started making rounds on social media when media personality Khaya Dlanga leaked pictures in a now-deleted Instagram post.

As expected, social media users have been in full FBI mode, looking for more content from the Oscar-nominated television producer's wedding. A video of Buzza James, breaking down in tears during the wedding ceremony, is making the rounds on social media.

The clip shows Buzza and Anele embracing each other during the legendary Ringo Mdlingozi's performance. Buzza then gets emotional, and Anele can be seen wiping the tears from his face. Social media users ran to the comments section to share their opinions. Some fans could not get enough of the moment between the newlyweds, while others shared mixed reactions to the groom crying.

Thembisa Nxumalo not invited to Anele Mdoda's wedding

Briefly News previously reported that the sibling rivalry between Anele and Thembisa Nxumalo is deeper than we had anticipated. Media personality Anele Mdoda tied the knot with her boyfriend, seemingly during the past Easter weekend.

Many netizens realised that the star's sister, Thembisa Nxumalo, wasn't invited to the secret wedding, which led to many speculating about what happened between the sisters, who used to be super close. Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Thembisa Nxumalo not being invited to the wedding.

