Radio presenter Anele Mdoda and her husband, Buzza James, were once again in the spotlight following their lobola celebrations

The doting couple had a time at the ceremony as they sang along to some of the jams and even joined Ringo Madlingozi during his performance

Social media users gushed over the lovely couple and noted that they have shared so many beautiful moments together

Anele Mdoda and Buzza James had the time of their lives at their party. Image: Zintathu, Buzza.James

Source: Instagram

Mzansi still can't get enough of the newest couple in celebville. Anele Mdoda and her bae Buzza James were a trending topic following the release of more clips from their lobola ceremony.

Anele Mdoda and Buzza steal hearts

947 radio presenter Anele Mdoda and her soon-to-be husband, Prince Bonelela Buzza James, had several inseparable moments at their ceremony. X blog page @MDNnewss posted a new clip of Anele Mdoda and Bonelela singing along to some of the songs that were played at the event.

In another X clip, they sang together with Ringo Madlingozi as he performed some of his golden oldies.

Mzansi shows love to Anele and hubby

This is what some people had to say:

@AzaniaParker replied:

"I'm truly happy for Anele and her husband, who show strong affection for their new wedding journey, and may this reunion be forever."

@Limpooi17 laughed:

"Jiki jiki, please respect our privacy."

@Zack_here said:

"Dr Mthombeni and his wife have multiplied."

@T_S_T_dee replied:

"They are really trying to trend shame, it is just that South Africans are not responding as expected."

@IsaacMbongela shared:

"We are busy with Ramaphosa and Trump Movie right now. We will entertain them later."

@NathiSibiya8 said:

"As long as they are happy, normally it doesn't last."

@mzuzups said:

"Ok we get it.. jeez it's not cute anymore."

@mursiwit asked:

"What stage of love is this?"

@ZYantolo7 said:

"It's boring now. And to think of, there is still a wedding coming up. We will never rest because of Anele and her friend."

Bonelela gushes over his "answered prayer"

Buzza James took to Instagram to gush over his fiancée Anele Mdoda, saying she is an answered prayer.

"You are my new dawn, my morning sun after the longest night. Just as the Scripture speaks of a world transformed by God's light, so has my world been transformed by your presence," he shared.

"You carry a light that no darkness can overcome. It is in your kindness, your laughter, your wisdom, and your unwavering faith. Through every season, you rise—graceful, radiant, and powerful. As God's glory rises upon you, I am in awe of how deeply He must love me to have entrusted me with your heart," he continued.

He posted some cute photos from their engagement party in Johannesburg.

Anele Mdoda says she and Buzza James are not married yet

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda clarified that she was not married yet.

Mdoda stated that the photos that were trending marked the final stages of the lobola process. "He is still my fiancé, we are not married yet," Anele Mdoda said, clearing the air. "That was not the wedding," she added.

