Uncle Vinny is once again at the centre of another social media roast after his latest performance video landed on people's timelines

The vibrant dancer was captured during a lively performance, showing off his signature moves; however, unlike the roaring crowd, online users were the least bit pleased with Vinny's moves

Many revisited the ongoing joke that his late mentor Riky Rick's death came at a price for Mzansi to endure Uncle Vinny's eccentric dance moves

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Uncle Vinny's latest performance fell flat on social media. Images: uncle.vinny

Source: Instagram

Uncle Vinny can't seem to catch a break, and this time, his dance moves have once again landed him on the X (formerly Twitter) trends list for all the wrong reasons.

Footage from one of his high-energy performances surfaced on 12 May 2026, capturing the vibrant dancer and musician in his element, doing what he loves most.

While the 24-year-old star had the live crowd jumping with his signature energy and iconic moves, the reception on social media was far from a standing ovation.

It arrives over two years after Vinny officially launched his music career and took the internet by storm with his tunes and, of course, his vibrant moves that have kept his peers and supporters on their toes for years.

Famous for being Riky Rick's protege, Vinny rose to prominence under the late rapper's wing, breaking through the local entertainment scene through his love for fashion and music.

However, four years after the Sidlukotini hitmaker's passing, Mzansi now finds it hard to separate Vinny's career from the shadow of his mentor.

While this wouldn't be the first time the dancer's performances fell flat on social media, some trolls ruthlessly claimed that the punishment for Riky's death was for the nation to endure more of Vinny’s viral antics.

Watch Uncle Vinny's performance below.

Social media reacts to Uncle Vinny's performance

Trolls and critics did not hold back on their reactions to Uncle Vinny's lively performance. Read some of the comments below.

lufuno_xoxo was confused:

"He is still doing this dance?"

ThatoEastside asked:

"He is still a thing?"

THULANI__44 said:

"Riky Rick left a problem here."

might_be_kb trolled Uncle Vinny:

"He wants his dance move to come back so bad."

Mzansi ruthlessly roasted Uncle Vinny's dance moves. Image: uncle.vinny

Source: Instagram

mma__xo was surprised:

"Kanti he is still around? I forgot about him."

asap_drek criticised Uncle Vinny:

"This kid played with opportunities. He could be making hella bank as a DJ if he started early and stuck with those twins. He could be performing with them in Spain right now."

ilovezizo_ pleaded:

"He needs to let this dance rest."

CSwalo trolled Uncle Vinny and Bongani Fassie:

"He and Bongani would make a great combo."

Bongani Fassie's dance video trends for the wrong reasons

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a viral video of singer Bongani Fassie's eccentric dance moves.

Social media had a field day when the former Jozi member debuted his dance moves at an apparent pool party and instantly sparked backlash and endless memes.

Source: Briefly News