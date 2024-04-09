Uncle Vinny's energetic performance at Cotton Fest left netizens scratching their heads

The proud cotton eater hit the stage with some unique dance moves during his performance with the Major League DJZ

But Mzansi wasn't feeling Vinny and dragged his performance, saying Riky Rick left them with a nuisance

Uncle Vinny’s performance at Cotton Fest had him dragged on social media. Images: uncle.vinny

Source: Instagram

Uncle Vinny's recent performance at Cotton Fest is topping trends on social media, but sadly, not for the right reasons. The musician delivered another energetic performance, and his efforts fell flat.

Uncle Vinny performs at Cotton Fest

The self-proclaimed youth league president, Uncle Vinny, has social media buzzing over his performance at the much-anticipated Cotton Fest.

Since his breakout at just 15 years old after being discovered by Riky Rick, the performer has stood out with his influence on the younger generation and his ability to pull a crowd.

Over two years since his mentor's death, it's evident that Vinny is hoping to keep his memory alive.

For his Cotton Fest performance, the young musician dropped some serious dance moves on stage and had the crowd going wild. His moves were reminiscent of those of Young Stunna, who's often praised for his shows:

Twitter (X) user Musa_Khawula shared a video of Vinny's performance:

Mzansi reacts to Uncle Vinny's performance

Netizens dragged Vinny over his performance, joking that Riky Rick left Mzansi with a problem:

smith_tshepi said:

"Riky Rick left us with a problem here. When a sangoma dies, who looks after the tokoloshi?"

Kagiesure wrote:

"Riky Rick left us with a huge problem here."

BottomGogo joked:

"Riky’s Tokoloshi is on the loose."

TMNLMNKRL responded:

"Wake him up so he can see what he left us with."

khulekanivince1 commented:

"Someone’s pillar of strength."

EliSeptember_ was annoyed:

"He’s so annoying; get this baby off our stages."

Uncle Waffles' performance fails to impress

