South African content creator and TikTokker Grace Mondlana revealed that she has gotten rid of the braids she did in 28 hours

Grace ruffled feathers with her decision, especially looking at how much she paid the stylist who braided the hair for so long

Social media users dragged the influencer for flashing her wealth, with many people insinuating that she did it to show off

Grace Mondlana paid R3.5K for her braids that she spent 28-hours getting braided. Image: grace.mondlana

Source: Instagram

Content Creator Grace Mondlana knows just the buttons to push when it comes to ruffling people's feathers.

The TikTok star broke the internet after revealing that she sat for 28 hours to get her braids done. Shortly afterwards, she documented her trip to China, saying she only needed the braids for that trip. So that could only mean one thing.

Grace Mondlana removes braids

Taking to TikTok, Grace revealed that she removed her braids and is unapologetic about that. She stated that she only needed them for that trip, so he chopped them off.

"Braids? Down! I only needed them for my trip to China, so o sa kwata a kere chomi? (So, don't get mad, okay, friend.)"

The phenomenon was ignited by Grace paying the braider R3500 to do the hairstyle on her very small hair.

Grace Mondlana paid her stylist R3.5K to braid her hair for 28 hours. Image: grace.mondlana

Source: Instagram

When she got the braids, she admitted the hardships she faces, saying small afros are really not for the faint-hearted.

"28 hours later, braiding Gracey is back. I last cut my hair on the 1st of February 2026, and I swore that I'd braid my hair at the end of April, shiny or cloudy. Small braids are'nt for the faint hearted," she cried.

On TikTok, people were shocked by Grace's decision:

Pru Donds defended the hairstylist:

"Hay, shame this is wrong to the braider."

Sisiwe laughed:

'The fact that you cut the braids so far when your hair is small."

N'wa- Hosiiii Sam was perplexed:

"Was it not six days ago that Grace spent 24 hours doing her hair?"

Uzamantungwakhumalo stated:

"Ai ai, she blew R3500 in less than a month."

@Missy_emporium stated:

"Girl, I was gonna keep them for 3-6 months. It’s nice to have money sana."

@TshepyMo said:

"People with money will shock you. That money is R50 to her, guys."

@TumiK46521661 stated:

"Udakwa imali shame uGirl (The money is getting to her head), but maybe they were only R3.5K here on Twitter and just R350 the real amount. Even for that R350, it's so soon to take them off."

@MananaMofokeng8 replied:

"I don't care how rich I am, but paying R3500 for braids will never be me."

Grace Mondlana goes makeup-free

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Grace Mondlana went without makeup, and trended on X after Musa Khawula posted the photo. The entertainment blogger shared the post with a simple caption that did not mimic his usual spicy controversy.

Users on the platform debated the legitimacy of saying the picture was natural, with some saying it was still enhanced by the iPhone and filters.

Source: Briefly News