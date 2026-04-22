South African Content Creator Grace Mondlana had a 28-hour braid marathon on her tiny afro hair and shared the experience with her online fans

The amount of hair the stylist had to braid had Mzansi talking, with many advocating for her to get paid a lot of money

The reactions online were mixed, with people praising the braids, while others criticised Grace Mondlana

Grace Mondlana’s paid her stylist R3500. Image: gracemondlana

Source: Instagram

Mzansi's favourite content creator, Grace Mondlana, went on a 28-hour braiding marathon, and had the internet buzzing.

The social media star documented the entire experience on her pages, and Mzansi could not stop talking.

Grace Mondlana braids hair for 28 hours

Mondlana always trends for her selfies, where she shows off her bare face. Now, she caused even more chatter when she sat for 28 hours to braid her hair.

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The stylist started at 10 am and finished at 1 pm the following day. Grace showed the final results on her TikTok page, saying she

"28 hours later, braiding Gracey is back. I last cut my hair on the 1st of February 2026, and I swore that I'd braid my hair at the end of April, shiny or cloudy. Small braids are'nt for the faint hearted," she cried.

Mzansi reacts to Grace's braids

Grace went live while she was braiding her hair and revealed that she was billed R3500. The snippet was shared by @LehulaMary. Watch it below:

The ladies are both shocked and inspired by Grace's boldness, with many of them advocating for Grace to pay the stylist more than R2000. Below is what some people had to say:

Sweetheart reacted:

"The lady has been on her feet for 28 hours? Shout out to her!"

Umagaye lethi questioned:

"How much was this, Gracie? You guys put the hairstylist through a lot, but I love the do came out great."

Melokuhle Mlangeni advertised her services:

"I charge R500 to unbraid a person."

unknown lover shared:

"I'm telling you this costs R2000."

Clareson Khanyile exclaimed:

"I’ll be the first to say, IT WAS WORTH IT!!!"

Candice Kgalushe gushed:

"Not you looking like THE GRACE from varsity days."

Sizi_phiwe shared:

"Grace Mondlana did her braid for 27 hours. I wonder how much she was paying her, as if they didn’t sleep. They are beautiful, but the price and the amount of time sitting down?? That is crazy, honestly."

Keletsomugwena asked:

"R3500 and mina I get it, I hope she even tipped bc what? I heared that she was serving her food and they were also comfortable."

Grace Mondlana goes makeup free

In a previous report from Briefly News, Grace Mondlana, without makeup, trended on X after Musa Khawula posted the photo. The entertainment blogger shared the post with a simple caption that did not mimic his usual spicy controversy.

Users on the platform debated the legitimacy of saying the picture was natural, with some saying it was still enhanced by the iPhone and filters.

Source: Briefly News