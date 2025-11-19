A side-by-side photo of Grace Mondlana without make-up was shared on X

The post, featuring Mondlana's unfiltered image alongside a glamorous event photo, received a lot of engagement

Responses ranged from supportive affirmations of her beauty to critical comments on her appearance

Grace Mondlana's face without makeup had fans talking. Image: grace_mondlana

Source: Instagram

An X user with a focus on entertainment commentary uploaded the comparative images of Grace Mondlana, using the caption "Grace Mondlana without make-up."

The left panel depicted Mondlana, who recently hosted a year-end party, in a bathroom mirror selfie with a shaved head and neutral expression. The right showed her at an event in a beaded, off-shoulder bronze gown with updo hairstyle, smiling amid blurred attendees.

See the post below:

Replies expose tensions in digital commentary

@SbuMasang posted a jab on her altered look, writing:

"Usuyabhedela manje. Uzobuyela kini."

@P4pfweb3 countered:

"Grow up. You're too old to be cyber bullying kids."

The comment was a reference to the backlash Mondlana faced after her year-end party recently.

User @Portia6677764 defended her:

"Grace looks like her father, like most people do! It's sad to see you guys gunning for a 24-year-old every single day when you run out of things to say. It's tiring!"

@Makhosi84186939 added:

"Her soul makes her beautiful."

@motsoeneng528 expressed frustration:

"Haai, I am tired of pretending. What is she famous for?"

Mondlana's social media presence:

Grace Mondlana, born in 2001, transitioned from teaching in Gauteng schools to full-time content creation in 2022.

Her TikTok (@grace._mondlana) logs 142.1 million likes across lifestyle and motivational clips, with recent videos on her GWM ambassadorship garnering 1.2 million views. The DisneyPlusZA partnership, announced in 2025, ties to promotional content for SA originals. Her year-end event featured vlogs on YouTube garnering thousands of views.

Who is Grace Mondlana?

Mondlana is a South African content creator, social media influencer, and brand ambassador who won the DStv Content Creator Award for Emerging Creator in 2024. She has a significant following on social media, has partnered with brands like GWM South Africa, and transitioned from a career in education to become a full-time content creator.

Mondlana was also the most voted-for individual in her category.

She has a background in education, having studied at the University of Pretoria, and previously worked as a student tutor and founder of the Smarties Academic Academy.

She has garnered significant media attention, including for her funeral tribute to an ex-boyfriend, which sparked public discussion.

Grace Mondlana's rise to fame

Grace Mondlana's rise to fame came from becoming a successful TikTok content creator. Her popularity grew through creative content, building a large online community, and achieving significant milestones like winning the DStv Content Creator Awards.

Year-end party controversy

At the year-end party, some guests and online commenters criticised Mondlana for perceived harshness towards them and for the high prices of alcohol sold at the event. Online comments included concerns about her interactions with guests, such as when she jokingly took a microphone away from a guest who was asked about their profession.

Grace Mondlana's hosting-style was criticised by guests and fans online. Image: Grace Mondlana

Source: Facebook

With fame comes wealth

Grace Mondlana's story from humble beginnings to status as successful internet personality continues to inspire fans. Briefly News reported that she bought a luxury SUV.

