Social media influencer Grace Mondlana hosted a year-end function for her fellow content creators and fans

The party was all over the internet, and it left many people divided because of the prices of the drinks and her actions towards her guests

Ignoring the hate, Grace wrote a statement, thanking her supporters and friends for making this an unforgettable experience for her

After all was said and done, Grace Mondlana probably hosted the party of the century as far as content creation is concerned. The party, which sparked a discourse online, was said to be a night to remember for many of her attendees.

In a statement, Mondlana expressed her appreciation to all her friends and fellow content creators who made this day extra special, hinting at many more gatherings such as this in the near future.

Below is what Grace said on Instagram:

"Thank you for making our year-end party unforgettable!" she exclaimed. "I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who joined us for the Grace Mondlana Year-End Party. Your presence, energy, and spirit made it a truly special celebration to close out the year. Thank you for being part of this wonderful community. Your support means the world to me, and I'm excited to continue this journey together in the years ahead."

The purpose of the party was to celebrate her wins in the year 2025. This included her purchasing her first home, securing additional brand partnerships, and growing her social media following.

Attending the function were other creators like herself and some of the up-and-coming entertainers as well.

Some users complained about the alcohol prices, with some saying they would never attend a party where they are required to buy their own drinks.

What Mzansi said about Grace's party

Many people were impressed by Grace's ability to pull off a party which had about 300 guests. Her outfit changes were also the talk of the town.

This is what some people had to say.

kaylakimkay

"I lived for the outfit changes."

bigg_nandz

"You did that, Gracie."

dearbheki

I had so much fomo. I’m so glad everyone had a blast! Congratulations once again. Thank you for reminding us that we, too, need to celebrate. I love you!"

usanele___ applauded:

"No, but you are a good host, hey. If you waited for all your 300 guests to leave safely before you left, bravo to that!"

jennifer_rendie said:

"You threw a party yomhlaba! Oh what a time."

karabo_ml responded:

"Well done @grace._mondlana". After only learning about you when @ttmbha was requesting tickets for his girls. I felt like I lived under a rock. Went on a reading about you, and oh boy, you are definitely living out your name, GRACE. Your story is full of God's Grace for sure. Continue shining, inspiring and thriving, mama. You just gained yourself a new follower."

t.taki_ exclaimed:

"You did the most, and it was so beautiful to see! Well done girl!"

collinstimbela_ expressed:

"My girl, you were a 100\100. Ohh I love you dzown!"

sewie_sandy said:

"You are big, my darling, hosting your people without making them contribute a cent."

Grace and Bassie's duet sparks excitement

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bassie performed her powerful rendition of Ukushona Kwelanga at Grace Mondlana's lavish year-end bash.

Grace Mondlana jumped in for an impromptu duet, sparking a wave of hilarious "main character syndrome" memes across social media.

