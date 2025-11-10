Bassie slayed the stage with her powerful rendition of Ukushona Kwelanga at Grace Mondlana's lavish year-end bash, leaving guests mesmerised

Hostess Grace Mondlana jumped in for an impromptu duet, sparking a wave of hilarious "main character syndrome" memes across social media

Fans were divided as some roasted Grace for stealing the spotlight, while others cheered the fun, unscripted vibe of the glamorous night

Grace Mondlana's year-end bash left fans mesmerised.



In a night dripping with glamour, glitz, and just the right amount of chaos, Bassie lit up Grace Mondlana's year-end party with a performance that had everyone hitting "record".

The Durban diva, known for her unfiltered vibe and killer vocals, took to the stage in a sleek black leather jacket, bralette, miniskirt, and crisp white Nikes, serving edge and elegance under the venue's glowing, blue-lit windows.

Surrounded by lush green foliage, scattered rose petals, and chic table setups, Bassie belted out Ukushona Kwelanga.

The real fireworks came when hostess Grace Mondlana, who recently visited her late boyfriend's gravesite, could not stay seated. The socialite, fresh off her influencer glow-up, walked onstage mid-song, mic in hand, joining Bassie for a full-on duet.

Dressed to slay in her own party-ready fit, Grace harmonised with infectious energy, turning a solo spotlight into a shared sisterhood moment. The video, shared by entertainment scoop king Musa Khawula, has racked up over 1.2 million views in under 48 hours. See the full post below:

Social media weighs in

X (formerly Twitter) users didn't hold back, dishing reactions that ranged from savage shade to straight-up stan energy. @NomsaSima quipped, nailing the vibe of Mondlana, who was accused of charging attendees for alcohol at her party, seizing her own bash:

"Hao lena, Grace ona le main character syndrome."

@Nolutha56377797 piled on with:

"Of course, Gracie wants to outshine the singer."

@FaithHebrews wondered aloud:

"So the artist can't perform alone?"

The roasts kept coming: @sirboring_26 crowned Grace:

"influencer of the year. From organising funerals to organising parties."

Not everyone was throwing tomatoes, though. Defenders rallied hard, with @Wanele_ snapping:

"It’s her party after all, guys. Anime kancane (chill a bit, folks).

@Muvuledzi5 added a thoughtful twist:

"Don't take it bad. But why does it seem as if people were made to come see someone fulfill their childhood dreams?"

And @DeeCover611 summed up the absurdity with a simple:

"Ey ngeke khehla ngeke (no way, it won't go down like that).

Bassie performed at Grace Mondlana's party before the host took the over the singing.



Grace Mondlana is fond of hosting events

The popular influencer is no stranger to hosting events. Briefly News reported previously that a video of her hosting a popular type of ceremony went viral.

Following the successful event, the award-winning influencer took to social media to say, "I think I knew the magnitude of renovating my home, but today it hit deep in my heart that I actually did a thing. I'm so grateful to God, man. This wouldn't have been possible without Him. My grandma is happy, and the house is clean."

