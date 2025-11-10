Just months after calling off his engagement to TV star Pearl Modiadie, Jordan Cohen was spotted arm-in-arm with a glamorous new partner at a swanky event, fueling fan speculation on his post-breakup glow-up

Social media erupted with cheeky nods, as users hail Cohen's taste while shading his relevance without Pearl

The former couple's split remained drama-free publicly, but Cohen's fresh romance has Mzansi divided

Pearl Modiadie and her ex-fiancé broke off their engagement earlier this year. Image: pearlmodiadie. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the glittering underbelly of South Africa's celebrity scene, Jordan Cohen, ex-fiancé of beloved presenter Pearl Modiadie, who reportedly sued the SABC and a Metro FM manager, has turned heads with his latest arm candy.

The tech entrepreneur was captured in a candid snap shared by MDN News on X, cosying up to an unidentified woman at what appears to be a high-end lounge event. Dressed in a sharp black suit with an open-collar white shirt exuding effortless charm, Cohen flashes a confident smile beside his date, a stunning woman in a sleek black satin slip dress.

The photo, posted on 9 November 2025, has racked up over 74,000 views, 875 likes, and 113 replies in under 24 hours, igniting a firestorm of reactions that blend admiration, humor, and a dash of shade. Here is the full post:

Modiadie showed off her engagement ring in January 2025, only to quietly part ways in March amid whispers of mismatched schedules and personal growth.

Jordan's pivot has fans talking

Echoing a sentiment from users tired of exes stealing the spotlight, @grootsuster quipped:

"This man was only relevant because he was dating Pearl. There really is no need for us to see him anymore with his new unknown girlfriend."

Others could not resist the classic interracial dating banter. @Suresevprojecs posted a meme captioned:

"If 'Once you go black you'll never go back' was a person."

@Idaduva_RSA piled on with:

"He tasted the sauce once and couldn’t let it go. Black girls got him hooked."

@Mapiwan63229832 shared a looping GIF amplifying the trope:

"Once you go black, you’ll never go back."

Not everyone was buying the hype. @LimpopoLadyy noted:

"He's starting to look very old."

He followed up with a side-eye at the timing:

"Is this still the same people you posted less than 2 weeks ago?"

Deeper dives into the thread reveal broader takes. @bsibisi1 observed:

"White men bag the finest of black women. They don’t play. Black men get the bottom of the barrel white women."

@RodRheeLoaded chimed in:

"He likes them dark skinned. He will never go back."

@IrisJulianne cut through the noise with a reminder that in the grand tapestry of South African celeb life, it is the women's stories that truly endure:

"He's not that important."

Pearl Modiadie was in the spotlight after her ex was seen with a new woman. Image: pearlmodiadie. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Pearl Modiadie wins big money on Deal or No Deal

Modiadie previously won big money on the celebrity edition of Deal or No Deal. Briefly News reported previously that the actress shared that the money she won will be donated to a charity of her choice on her Instagram page.

Source: Briefly News