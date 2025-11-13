A heartfelt video of an unemployed South African mom showcasing her simple yet meaningful meal for her children has deeply moved Mzansi, sparking emotional reactions online

The mother’s powerful message about faith, resilience, and making the best out of tough times resonated with many, inspiring hope amid economic hardship

Social media users flooded her comments with love and encouragement, praising her strength and reminding her that better days are ahead

A South African mother has touched hearts across Mzansi after sharing a heartfelt video showing the reality of raising children while unemployed.

A South African woman shared a struggle meal she prepared for her kids.

Source: TikTok

In the emotional clip, the woman who goes by the TikTok handle @delphym_content_creator revealed the humble struggle meal she prepared for her kids, a simple plate of white bread and potatoes, to make sure they didn’t go hungry.

Despite her circumstances, the mom approached the moment with strength and dignity. She explained in the video that she posted on 11 November 2025 on TikTok, saying:

"If all you can afford is a slice of bread and potatoes for your kids and you make it look fancy, just so they can feel that it’s Sunday, being poor is no fun, but we know that this is a temporary situation."

The emotional clip has since gone viral, resonating with parents and social media users who praised her resilience and faith. @delphym_content_creator went on to share that she has been unemployed for over a year, expressing the deep challenges that come with financial struggles.

"Things are so, so bad that I quit a lot of dreams, a lot of plans, but one thing is for sure, God will provide," she added.

Many viewers in Mzansi were moved by her honesty and positivity, sending messages of encouragement. Others commended her for doing her best to provide for her children despite the hardships, and she also inspired others facing similar challenges during the current economic climate in South Africa.

SA showers struggling mom with kind words

The online community flooded the comments as they rallied around the woman with words of encouragement, saying:

Beverly said:

"Mom will always make a plan 🥰."

AE Nail design added:

"Those kids will make this meal for their children when they are grown and have everything, Ma, because they love that their mum did her best. I make these meals for my family, and they love them. Keep going. God bless you."

Sharlene expressed:

"God will open doors for you."

Nothing hectic shared:

"Most of us have been through it, you will be fine♥️."

Essie Flank replied:

"You're not alone."

Bubbly commented:

"It's not called poor at least you have something to put on your table."

Watch the video below:

