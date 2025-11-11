A matric learner’s animated review of his final Physics exam has captured Mzansi’s attention, leaving many students entertained and feeling deeply relatable

In his viral video, the Grade 12 pupil praised the examiners for setting a fair paper while candidly sharing which sections challenged him the most

His humorous and heartfelt reaction resonated with fellow learners, who flooded the comments with laughter, support, and shared exam experiences

A cheerful matric learner has captured the hearts of Mzansi with his animated and heartfelt review of the Physical Sciences exam, following the completion of his final paper.

A Grade 12 student gave an honest review of the matric Physics Paper 2. Image: @itsjustmjaye

Source: TikTok

The young man’s hilarious yet genuine reaction quickly gained traction online, with many students relating to his mix of relief, gratitude, and lingering frustration.

In a video shared on social media under the TikTok handle @itsjustmjaye, the Grade 12 pupil began by praising the examiners for what he called a well-balanced and fair Physics Paper 2.

"Examer, Examer, Examer, I applaud you, you deserve a standing ovation because after I thought Paper 2 was gonna cook me after the nice Paper 1, you gave us a paper of the century," he said in the clip.

He went on to add the following in the video that he uploaded on 3 November 2025 on TikTok:

"You just said, my children, I feel very sorry, so I am going to give you this nice paper and you must pass it and we delivered, we delivered!"

The enthusiastic learner explained that while most sections were manageable, he struggled with a few topics, as he admitted by saying:

"The only part when it did us dirty was organic chemistry. You see there, you did us dirty. But all in all, it was fine."

@itsjustmjaye also mentioned that the electrochemistry section gave him some difficulty, though he felt confident about the rest of the paper.

As he wrapped up his light-hearted review, the TikTok user @itsjustmjaye expressed immense relief at finally being done with Physics, a subject that many learners often find challenging.

"Yeah, I am done with Physics, and I am never gonna see that hell of a subject again," he said with a mix of joy and exhaustion.

Mzansi netizens flooded the comments with laughter and encouragement, praising his humour and positive energy. Many wished him success for the rest of his final exams.

Grade 12 pupils react to the pupils' Physics Paper 2 review

Many matric learners took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the young gent's physics paper, saying:

Purplechick@1 said:

"The paper was so good..I’m suspicious."

Qhawe Mntungwa wrote:

"Awoa, square too was PQ, you literally proved it at the top😭."

Khulu22 expressed:

"Mmmm niyayazi idownwards adjustment 😏."

Simamkelemniz replied:

"I expected something more challenging, never have I ever enjoyed paper 2 than paper 1 😂."

Tetlego simply said:

"Real😭."

Watch the video below:

