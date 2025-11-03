Matric 2025: Grade 12 Learners' Hilarious Reactions to Maths Paper 1 Go Viral in Video
- Matric final examinations have started, with Grade 12 pupils sharing their thoughts on each paper, particularly the mathematics paper
- A viral video showcasing learners expressing frustration and relief after completing the maths paper
- The clip has sparked online conversations, with many South Africans relating to the moment and reflecting on their own matric exam experiences, while others offered words of encouragement and support
The matric final examination has commenced, and Grade 12 pupils have been sharing their thoughts concerning each paper.
A recent clip showing the learners went viral on social media as they expressed their candid reactions to the first mathematics paper, and their comments have left many South Africans amused and empathetic.
In a video circulating on social media, uploaded by @olefixane, Grade 12 pupils were captured expressing their thoughts just moments after completing the paper. Their raw emotions and humour have sparked online conversations about the difficulty of the 2025 matric exams.
One pupil dramatically exclaimed: "
This is not called experimenting, it's called getting rid of us, dog."
A statement that perfectly captured the collective frustration many students seemed to feel after tackling the challenging test, according to them.
Another learner, still in shock, repeated, "I am in disbelief, disbelief, disbelief," as others around her nodded and laughed in agreement. Another student highlighted how tough the questions were by joking about how many marks she believed were already lost.
The group of pupils, still in their school uniforms, were filmed walking out of the examination room, visibly exhausted but finding comfort in shared laughter and mutual struggle. The video posted on 31 October 2025 by a social media user @olefixane by has since gone viral, with many South Africans relating to the moment and reflecting on their own experiences with matric exams.
Social media users flooded the comments section, saying the pupils’ reactions summed up the nation’s feelings toward mathematics. While some praised the learners for their honesty and humour, others encouraged them to stay positive and prepare well for the next papers.
SA reacts to Grade 12 learners' Maths Paper 1 thoughts
People took to the comments section to share their take on the Grade 12 pupils' reactions, saying:
Tumelo Ngobs said:
"Watch them get 100%😭😭😭"
Uttxrlymomo added:
"You know it’s chai when the ones with decorated blazers are fighting."
Bonnie stated:
"That paper wasn't bad, guys or ke nna fela."
User stated:
"The paper was hard for level 1 to 3 learners but better for level 4 learners, and easier for level 5 to 7 learners. So, according to me, I feel like many struggling learners will not survive this one. But yet as a teacher, I believe that this one is way better than the 2024 paper."
MickTisha replied:
"Don’t worry, some school in Limpopo got a 100% pass rate."
MaDewa’s biggest Fan commented:
"Just saying some kid in the village of uMhlaba’yalingana got 100%😭🤣"
Sombheshane expressed:
"Yoh, they are complaining about every paper this year, but you will be surprised because they will get distinctions lol."
Watch the video below:
