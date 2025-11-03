A maths teacher reviewed the 2025 NSC Maths Paper 1 on TikTok, analysing each question and giving her honest thoughts

The video went viral as learners shared their experiences and compared her insights to their own exam struggles

The review helped calm some students while sparking debates about whether the paper was fair or too tricky

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africans were fascinated by the teacher’s balanced review, which gave them a clearer sense of how challenging the maths paper was without adding to the panic.

A Maths teacher analysed the 2025 NSC Paper 1 and sparked nationwide discussion. Image: @thatmathsteacher

Source: TikTok

South Africans were eager to hear how challenging this year’s matric maths paper really was, and one TikTok teacher gave a breakdown that got everyone talking. On 1 November 2025, TikTok user @thatmathsteacher posted a video reacting to the 2025 NSC Maths Paper 1, which quickly sparked interest among learners, parents, and fellow educators. In her review, she walked viewers through the exam paper question by question, sharing her thoughts on which ones might have tripped up learners and which were straightforward. While she pointed out that some parts required careful interpretation, she believed the paper wasn’t entirely bad, just worded in a way that tested true understanding.

The teacher began by analysing Question 1, noting that it had one tricky part but was still doable if learners paid attention to detail. She moved through the paper systematically, commenting that while some questions were phrased in a complex way, others were familiar enough for learners who had practised. When she reached Question 4, she mentioned it looked fine overall but contained one question that could catch students off guard. Her overall take was balanced; she didn’t label the paper as easy or hard, but felt there was enough routine content for learners to secure decent marks if they had prepared well.

Teacher analyses tricky maths exam questions

Within just two days, user @thatmathsteacher's video had garnered over 9,900 likes and more than 200 comments, demonstrating the significant interest in the 2025 Maths Paper 1. Viewers flooded the post with their own thoughts, with many stating that the exam appeared more difficult than expected. Some appreciated her calm and informative approach, saying it helped them feel less anxious, while others admitted that even her explanations confirmed their fears: the paper required focus and understanding rather than memorisation.

The post soon spread beyond TikTok, with learners sharing it across other platforms as they compared experiences. South Africans praised the teacher for breaking down the paper in a relatable way that didn’t intimidate students. Many said her review gave them a better idea of what markers were looking for and helped them see that even tough exams could be manageable with the right preparation. It was a moment that showed how social media can bring learners and teachers together during exam season, offering support and a shared sense of community.

A South African maths teacher discussed the 2025 NSC Maths Paper 1 in a detailed TikTok video. Image: @thatmathsteacher

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the viral exam review

Liv said:

“Every question was a level 4 question. 😭”

Zoey said:

“Just tell whoever set that paper to lock their doors. 😭”

PRENIQ SHASHAN commented:

“Nooo ma’am, the probability was not free marks for that table. That independent rule didn’t make sense. 😭😭”

OkayLetsGo said:

“Ma'am, who do we email in the department? This can’t be real, matric should be standard for everyone every year. Why did they decide to make it so difficult in 2025?”

Boka_DeSmall said;

“The value of k in sequences and series. 😭”

Keamohetsoejafta commented:

“I hated myself because of today’s paper. I literally had to have a free therapy session with ChatGPT. 😭”

Miller588 said:

“That paper tested my English more than my maths. 😅”

Hle753 said:

“Nowadays, the simultaneous equations are sooo wordy. 😭”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to matric exams

A caring mother filmed her son after his Grade 12 Mathematics exam, where the exhausted student admitted that he felt overwhelmed.

A Curro Grade 12 learner shared a video comparing her predicted marks to her actual results, showcasing surprising outcomes and honest reactions.

A North West teacher went viral after showcasing six of his matric physics learners who achieved outstanding results in trial exams.

Source: Briefly News