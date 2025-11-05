"We'll Come Support": Woman Shares Heartbreak As Her Brand-New Beauty Studio Sat Empty on Launch Day
- A new beauty studio in Johannesburg opened quietly, with no customers arriving on launch day
- The owner shared the emotional moment online, hoping to raise awareness of the business
- Many Mzansi viewers online responded with care, hoping the studio would soon attract support
South Africans felt the story captured the emotional reality of starting a business and hoped the studio would eventually draw customers.
A TikTok video posted by @gabby.sugababe on 4 November 2025 left many South Africans feeling emotional after she revealed that no one had shown up to her beauty studio on launch day. In the clip, she explained that she had just opened her new spot, Loft Beauty Studio, in Parkhurst, but the space stood empty, with no clients coming in to support her. The room looked neat, stylish and ready for business, yet she stood alone, sharing how heartbreaking it felt after all the effort that had gone into preparing. The video showed her walking around the quiet space, speaking softly as she told viewers she was hoping for customers, but the day didn’t go as planned.
The clip, shared on a public platform, offered a glimpse into the challenges of business ownership, especially when starting out. From setup costs to branding and the courage needed to open doors, many new entrepreneurs face silent days before real progress comes. Her studio seemed thoughtfully put together, with a clean, modern look that showed how much care she had put into it. Viewers imagined the disappointment of sitting and waiting with no footsteps coming through the door. The moment felt relatable for anyone who has tried to build something from scratch in a competitive market, especially in a busy area like Parkhurst, where many small business dreams often begin.
Salon opening sparked online concern
Within just a day, the post gained over 3,700 likes and more than 200 comments, showing how quickly her story travelled. People engaged, reshared and tagged their friends, hoping that their support would help boost her new venture. Some said that the salon looked beautiful, while others wished they lived nearby so they could visit. The comment section became a hopeful space, filled with users trying to connect her with possible customers or encouraging her to keep going. The quick traction showed how social media can change someone’s situation overnight, especially when communities respond with kindness.
Overall, South Africans reacted with warmth. Many expressed how tough it is to run a new business and said her emotion reminded them that growth often starts slowly. Others felt inspired by user @gabby.sugababe’s determination to keep pushing even when no one arrived on day one. The moment highlighted the reality facing small business owners, sometimes opening day is quiet, but support can grow. People wished her well, hoping Loft Beauty Studio would soon welcome a full house.
Mzansi showed her support
MM asked:
“I’ll come support. How much does hard gel on natural nails cost?”
Claudia Simone Nkhumise commented:
“You’re not far from me, I’m coming next week to do my nails and toes.”
Latifah Schoeman wrote:
“Can’t wait to visit, saving this immediately.”
M said:
“Do I need to book an appointment?”
Rennietheexplorer commented:
“We’re coming, honey… just make sure the prices are good.”
Patriotic Hun said:
“Your prices are reasonable, I’ll definitely come.”
RoyaleChic LZ shared:
“As a business coach, I’ve learned that people don’t support businesses; they buy what they need. Find real clients; it gets better with time.”
Roodepoort MUA Nail/LashTech said:
“Girl, I went through the same thing last week.”
Tee commented:
“As a business owner, I know how lonely entrepreneurship feels. I’ll support; do you do nails?”
Lu wrote:
“This business will be a success, and customers will come in abundance. Congratulations on opening such a beautiful place.”
