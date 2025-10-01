A Curro Grade 12 learner shared a video comparing her predicted marks to her actual results, showcasing surprising outcomes and honest reactions

A Curro Grade 12 learner has captured attention online after sharing a video comparing her predicted marks for her preliminary exams to her actual results.

The candid breakdown showcased not only her academic strengths but also the reality of how nerves and self-doubt can influence learners’ expectations during exam season.

The video that was posted by the young girl on her TikTok account @chinese.pizzaa began with Mathematics paper one, where she predicted a score of 72%. To her surprise, she achieved 76%. Moving on to Drama paper one, she expected 85% but was left stunned after revealing she had scored a remarkable 98%.

"What are you saying… what the helly," she exclaimed in disbelief at the near-perfect mark.

Not every subject, however, went as planned. For Life Sciences paper one, @chinese.pizzaa admitted she might be "pushing it" with her 80% prediction. The actual mark came back lower at 71%. Similarly, Physical Sciences paper one was another tough challenge. "I am hoping to get 75%," she said. Instead, the final result was 65%.

English paper one proved more accurate, with her 78% prediction closely matching the actual 77%. Mathematics paper two was also close, with her guess of 69% versus the actual 71%.

Life Orientation was a pleasant surprise for a young pupil who expected 80%, but she ended up with 93%. Life Sciences paper two, however, saw her slightly overestimate, with a prediction of 78% against the actual 72%.

Her Afrikaans results stood out, with paper one predicted at 88% but coming in at 92%. Afrikaans paper two was even better, exceeding her expectation of 85% with an impressive 94%. English paper two also surprised her positively, jumping from a predicted 80% to a strong 91%.

For Physical Sciences paper two, @chinese.pizzaa hit the nail on the head, predicting 80% and receiving exactly that.

The learner’s video that was shared on 30 September 2025 has resonated with many South Africans, particularly fellow matriculants, who related to the anxiety of waiting for results and the unpredictability of exam performance. Her honest reactions, ranging from shock to relief, showcased the highs and lows of prelims.

With final exams just around the corner, her results highlight both the challenges and triumphs of the matric journey, reminding learners that hard work often pays off even when predictions don’t always align perfectly with outcomes.

Mzansi claps for the Grade 12 learner's impressive prelim results

The online community took to the comments section to applaud the pupil for her hard work, saying:

SentleAndile said:

"Girl, you’re definitely coming out with distinctions for the finals coz prelims are so difficult."

Leashatjie added:

"You not guessing, you just know your damn marks."

The Makeup Shapeshifter wrote:

"Well done, love!"

Sunny

"Me watching the whole video while I matriculated 10 years back well done babygirl!"

Blessedboy_ITM commented:

"There is a difference between a smart person and a hard worker.. You can see that she is a hard worker, and she deserves it all."

