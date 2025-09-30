A young woman who finished high school shared her study tips as someone who achieved nearly 100% for her final history mark

The high-achieving matriculant posted a video detailing exactly how she managed to excel in her exams

People were thoroughly impressed by the young lady as she tried to help matriculants who were writing soon

A TikTok video of a matriculant who passed with flying colours went viral for giving study tips for history students. The young lady was one of the students with the highest marks in history in her district.

A matriculant-turned law student shared how she achieved nearly 100% in history. Image: @jiyamaharaj

Source: TikTok

The video of the young lady amassed more than 8,000 likes. People commented on the video, raving about the study strategy she shared.

In a video posted by @jiyamaharaj, a young lady shared that she got 99% in history in her school final mark. The lady went into detail about how she managed to achieve the impressive mark in grade 12. First, she advised students to compare whether they are better at answering source-based questions or writing essays. She recommended using past papers to practice writing fast enough within three hours. She added:

"If you are not using the full three hours, there is something wrong."

The matriculant warned that history is not about cramming. She said it requires deep understanding, critical thinking and knowledge of how to answer questions. Jiya emphasised that past papers are the best way to learn how to answer questions correctly. When answering questions based on sources, she recommended studying because the questions are not simple comprehension questions. For essays, she advised students to memorise them by preparing the text for each section ahead of time, since the key questions are the only thing that changes. Jiya said:

"If there is anyone who is telling you not to learn essays by heart and that you should know the information and make the essay in the exam, they are your biggest opp."

The TikTokker was an A student when she finished matric. Image:@jiyamaharaj

Source: TikTok

South Africa applauds the young lady

Many people were impressed by the amount of dedication that a lady puts towards her studies. TikTok viewers showered her with compliments for her helpful video. Watch the video of the young lady's study tips below:

Ubré Heckroodt was impressed by her tips:

"Damn girl, that's actually crazy👏."

katherinesmith39 appreciated the study tips:

"Thanks🙏🏿I’m always averaging 70s, barely any 80s unless it’s an essay."

keens_ shared their experience:

"The source-based questions killed me in matric, I found the essays better - idk if this was just me 😭"

Johan shared what worked for him:

"JOH, I learned like a parrot, and I got a distinction. 😂 I can’t remember a thing."

Hamla Singh applauded the young lady:

"Hey well done Jia."

Other Briefly News stories about matric study tips

A University of Cape Town student who achieved more than 90% throughout high school shared her studying strategy.

TikTok viewers were impressed by the study tips from a matriculant who achieved seven distinctions.

A man shared study tips for parents with children who are struggling with mathematics.

Source: Briefly News