A University of Cape Town (UCT) graduate shared how she maintained impressive marks in mathematics for three years until the end of high school

The 2019 matriculant showed her school reports from grades 10 to 12 to prove that her learning strategies work

Online users were raving about the mathematics study tips she shared and her TikTok video

TikTokker Keitumetse gave insight into how to become a maths wizard in matric. She proved her expertise with past maths marks, including a term when she achieved 100%.

A matriculant and UCT graduate shared how she got As in maths throughout high school. Image: @keitu.metsee_.

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video by the matric top achiever amassed over 50,000 likes. People applauded the useful advice she gave to high schoolers.

In a TikTok post, @keitu.metsee_ revealed that she maintained a 96% average from grades 10 - 12. Her first tip was to practice until perfect. The TikTokker recommended getting a 72-page maths workbook and filling the whole book. She said doing that will guarantee a pass at the very least. Next, she told high schoolers to download the exam guidelines for information on how to answer questions. Her third tip was to attend extra classes, tutoring, and seek help. Keitumetse also recommended using the annual teaching plan in cases where a teacher fails to cover a topic, as it makes it easier to keep up with the work.

Keitumetse celebrated graduating from the University of Cape Town. Image: @keitu.metsee_.

Source: TikTok

South Africa applauds matric maths tips

People were impressed by the matriculant's tips for maths. Many sang her praises in the comment section. Some online users admitted that they were much older and not in matric, but her video made them want to try maths again. Watch the maths studying tips below:

@Samabandla commented:

"In maths I still don't understand till today, why 1x1=1 ?😄🙈"

_ziyanda🐆🍒 was inspired by the lady's tips:

"I used to get 80s and 90s in grade 9, grade 10, I'm barely getting 70s, with these tips, I'm determined to improve."

Mezaza raved about the young lady:

"I think you are just smart sana😭"

🤡🧓 IFE remarked:

"Have you seen the preliminary 2025 papers structure? The new examiners don't want success.:

Kat Kat wondered:

"I always fail maths😭 Do I still have time?😔"

phumzzz reflected:

"Failing maths in matric closed all doors for me."

Zinch shared:

"The way my daughter get excited when she’s writing maths. Lapho I used to get 10% kwi Maths and I don’t want her to know that. 😩🤣"

Lali 🦋♌️🦀 remarked:

"My daughter cried last week for getting 88% guys, Kanti isn’t 88% a distinction. Breaks my heart how much pressure our kids put on themselves 😔"

Livia❤️ joked:

"100% on maths? Yini? Uyahlanya? 😭"

