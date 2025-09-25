A young woman from Limpopo, now a medical student at UCT, shared her inspiring story of overcoming a difficult background to become the second overall achiever in Grade 12

The motivating post, shared on her TikTok account, garnered over a million views and thousands of comments from a proud online community.

Social media users were impressed by her achievements, with many calling her an inspiration and manifesting her success for their own children

A student showed off her impressive Grade 12 marks. Image: Aspiring Dr Testimony MC

A young woman's incredible academic journey from Limpopo to the University of Cape Town captured the hearts of social media users.

The inspiring clip, shared by TikTok user @aspiring.dr..testi, garnered 1.5M views, 162K likes, and nearly 1.1K comments from viewers who shared a wave of pride and admiration.

The slide starts with the young lady, a UCT medical student, sharing a picture of herself in full school uniform with all her badges. The second slide shows her Grade 12 Certificate with impressive marks: 99% in Mathematics, 95% in Accounting, 95% in Life Science, 94% in Physical Science, 88% in Life Orientation, 87% in English, and 87% in Sepedi. The third slide shows her blazer with a closer look at the badges, which also included the 92% second overall achiever's badge.

The Top achiever shows off her badges

The badges and the certificates are a testament to her hard work and dedication. The woman, who was raised by a single, unemployed mother, shared a caption that resonated with many. She said that while it was hard, she never allowed her background to put her down. She added that she never believed it was possible to get 80% in any subject, let alone seven distinctions. She added that she pledged to herself that if it had never happened before, the sequence would change from now on. She encouraged others to gather the courage to study every day. She urged them to take each day as it comes.

Social media users were impressed by her post and thanked her for sharing it. Image: Aspiring Dr Testimony MC

SA is inspired by the student

The video went viral, attracting massive views and comments from social media users who were impressed and proud of her achievements. Many shared how much of an inspiration she was to young kids, wishing her success in her studies and a successful career. Some manifested the same for their children, saying that she was a good role model to have.

Other learners shared how she had motivated them to do better, saying they were now convinced that anything is possible.

User @Mzo K asked:

"Wait a minute! You were the 2nd overall top Achiever? What percentage did the 1st top achiever get? Wow!"

User Siyanda Mango commented:

"We need to learn to congratulate others without involving ourselves or family members in comparison to what a person is celebrating or expressing their gratitude for. Stop saying 'my son, daughter, brother or sister' also did that. This post is about the posted and not any comparison. Let’s give credit where it’s due, bafethu (guys)."

User @Mahalia Buchanan added:

"You did that ❤️. Congratulations, wishing and praying for all your heart's desires."

User @AngelicAce💕shared:

"Manifesting this on my children🫢."

User @Thinzz added:

"One day, I will be like you. Last year, I was a level 3 learner. This year, I am a level 6 learner. Thanks for your study tips; now I am working hard to achieve only 80s, because it's possible.

User @chubbs said:

"The world is your oyster, baby ❤."

User @uzee commented:

"You really inspired me through this video. I am a top achiever, but I will work even harder."

