A TikTok video went viral as a man offered advice to parents worried about their children's academic performance. The TikTok creator focused specifically on maths skills.

In a TikTok video by @mnauniversity, a man told parents that their children could easily go from failing to becoming an A student. He claimed that parents needed to follow his advice to help their kids pass mathematics. His first piece of advice was controversial as he said students should stop focusing on the textbook as the main study material. He argued that social media has enough resources, and parents need to search for TikTok Study Notes, and they will be sorted.

The TikTokker also said students should stop watching maths videos without trying to practice sums themselves. He insisted that simply watching someone solve a maths problem is not real practice. According to UCMAS, actually practising math sums helps to solidify understanding and improve problem-solving skills. Practice helps the student remember better and lowers the chance of simply forgetting math concepts. Consistency is key to mastering maths, and it can boost confidence.

South Africa talks maths skills

Online users shared the airports on Mathematics and admitted that they struggled with it in their school years. People commented in appreciation of the man's tips. Watch the video of the man discussing how to make a student pass mathematics with flying colours.

confiem was eager for more tips:

'You're talking about something important, but you are so fast."

betsi was happy to share the tips:

"My grandmother will be very happy to see this."

Marise Blandin de Chalain was impressed by the TikTokker:

"Thank you, someone is finally speaking my language. It’s about time people wake up, past papers, past papers, past papers is what I keep and have always said."

Divine💗was eager to try the man's math tips:

"I'm definitely going to try this, then I'm going to tell you how it went."

user41011617537244 was impressed by the maths tips:

"Thank you for sharing this information."

