Man Explains How Students Can Go From Level 1 Maths Marks to Level 7 Easily in TikTok Video
- A man posted a video to help parents with children who may be struggling with mathematics at school
- The TikTok creator posted advice that he claimed would completely transform a student when it comes to mathematics marks
- Parents commented on the man's post, eager to do the most to get their children to become math wizards
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A TikTok video went viral as a man offered advice to parents worried about their children's academic performance. The TikTok creator focused specifically on maths skills.
People were interested in hearing how they could transform students' maths skills. The video of the maths advice amassed thousands of likes from interested TikTok users.
In a TikTok video by @mnauniversity, a man told parents that their children could easily go from failing to becoming an A student. He claimed that parents needed to follow his advice to help their kids pass mathematics. His first piece of advice was controversial as he said students should stop focusing on the textbook as the main study material. He argued that social media has enough resources, and parents need to search for TikTok Study Notes, and they will be sorted.
"Real motivation": Graduate who took 7 years to complete 4-year degree motivates others, SA inspired
The TikTokker also said students should stop watching maths videos without trying to practice sums themselves. He insisted that simply watching someone solve a maths problem is not real practice. According to UCMAS, actually practising math sums helps to solidify understanding and improve problem-solving skills. Practice helps the student remember better and lowers the chance of simply forgetting math concepts. Consistency is key to mastering maths, and it can boost confidence.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
South Africa talks maths skills
Online users shared the airports on Mathematics and admitted that they struggled with it in their school years. People commented in appreciation of the man's tips. Watch the video of the man discussing how to make a student pass mathematics with flying colours.
confiem was eager for more tips:
'You're talking about something important, but you are so fast."
betsi was happy to share the tips:
"My grandmother will be very happy to see this."
Marise Blandin de Chalain was impressed by the TikTokker:
"Thank you, someone is finally speaking my language. It’s about time people wake up, past papers, past papers, past papers is what I keep and have always said."
Divine💗was eager to try the man's math tips:
"I'm definitely going to try this, then I'm going to tell you how it went."
user41011617537244 was impressed by the maths tips:
"Thank you for sharing this information."
Other Briefly News stories about academic results
- A young man went viral after sharing how he achieved a distinction in mathematics in Matric.
- Online users were invested in the advice of a UCT graduate who had a 90% average in maths throughout high school.
- South Africa was impressed by a maths teacher who taught long division in a unique way.
- People were delighted to see a video of a maths teacher using vernacular to teach maths concepts.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za