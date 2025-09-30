A woman at a function was looking for a man named Jamal, leading many people to believe that she was looking for her son at groove, thanks to the post's caption

The video was a plot twist after a separate video showed why the woman was looking for the young man

Several members of the online community laughed after discovering the reason behind the first video

A video in which a woman was searching for a man named Jamal turned into a real plot twist. Images: @officialtwotoneglobal

A viral video showed a woman, who many thought was a mother, standing on stage at an event, allegedly looking for a man whose name she called out across a large crowd. While many thought it would have been an embarrassing moment for the man, the video surprisingly took a complete 180.

The marketing agency Two Tone Global uploaded a video on its TikTok account to share the clip of the woman, who repeatedly shouted into her mic:

"Jamal, where are you?"

The company captioned the clip:

"POV: Your mom comes to fetch you personally from groove."

Turns out, the woman, who seems to be an employee at the company, as she was featured in other videos, wanted to praise Jamal Thomas, who finally made his way to the stage.

Jamal Thomas currently works at Two Tone Global as an Executive Creative Director. Image: Jamal Thomas / LinkedIn

She said to the crowd:

"I've never seen such a young ECD (Executive Creative Director). You can call this child at any given time. He knows I can call him at 12 in the morning."

The internet cracks jokes about Jamal

The video, which received over 1.6 million views since its publication, had thousands of people on the internet gathering in the comment section to poke fun at the moment.

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

@kamoshai jokingly told the public:

"In 2019, this would’ve been an amapiano song."

@ginevra_mpho stated with a laugh:

"Jamal already went to his second location."

@melissaolsen23 told the online community:

"I can’t wait to fetch my youngest like this because I know it’s going to be her."

A humoured @great.raouly added in the comment section:

"The biggest fear is your parents pulling up at the groove looking for you."

@koketsowelcomekwmash, who thought the woman was actually looking for her son to take him home, wrote:

"Appreciate such a mom who would take all efforts to make sure you are safe, prevented from the things of the world."

@anamlehloesa chuckled and shared in the comments:

"My mom once did this to me at a bash. Thank God there was no TikTok then. I would be trending."

After the marketing agency shared why the woman was looking for Jamal in a separate video, people changed their tune.

@austin_tshabalala said with humour:

"Kanti, she wanted to groove with him."

A surprised @amo203331 commented:

"What a plot twist."

@terenzo67 remarked to the public:

"Nah, this was planned. He knows what he’s doing."

Watch the TikTok video below:

