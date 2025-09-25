An American mother, Mz Foxy, received millions of views when she showed people online the 1970s car she allegedly got for her daughter

She stated in the TikTok post that she wanted her child to be humble before getting the finer things in life

Members of the online community were shocked by the car's outdated aesthetics and speculated that the woman disliked her daughter

A mother from the United States allegedly bought a car from the 1970s for her 16-year-old daughter. Images: @foxyquen

An American mother wanted to instil great values in her 16-year-old daughter and allegedly bought her a vehicle popular in the 1970s. Many people on the internet found the car more humiliating than humbling and wondered why she didn't get a more modern model.

On 1 September, 2025, the mother, who goes by the name Mz Foxy on her TikTok account, claimed to have purchased a 1973 Mercury Montego MX third-generation wagon. The 'for sale' sign in a separate post showed that it cost $9 500, which is equivalent to R164 354, as per the current exchange rate.

Showing a picture of her teen daughter standing in front of the car in a parking lot, Mz Foxy wrote:

"Help me congratulate my daughter on her first car at 16 years old. I want her to be humble before she gets the finer things in life."

Humbling vehicle stuns the internet

While some social media users felt sorry for the teen and shared their jokes, others wondered why the mother couldn't get her a more modern car, not one that bore a resemblance to a hearse. Others from the online crowd reminisced about their first cars, sharing that they understood the woman's desire to humble her daughter.

Many online commentators were shocked to see the old vehicle for the young girl. Image: Tim Robberts

@_mpumie_mavu humorously told the mother:

"Whatever she did, we apologise on her behalf."

@katenextdoor1_ shared with people on the app:

"My first car was a 2001 Toyota Camry, and that was humbling enough. Going to a private school, everyone had designer cars."

@socringe55 showed concern about the girl's safety and wondered in the comment section:

"This actually looks dangerous to drive. Do you hate her?"

@shalondaturner6 shared their thoughts about Mz Foxy's choice of vehicle for her daughter, writing:

"This is extremely humbling, almost insulting. An older, reliable Honda is always a perfect first car."

@kaycee.ceekay jokingly asked:

"Is she opening a funeral home? Why'd you get her a hearse?"

@tyedbytee added in the comments:

"What is niece supposed to listen to? They don’t make cassette tapes anymore. Throw it away."

Mz Foxy replied to the TikTok user:

"I see them at Goodwill all the time. You can buy them in stores and record any songs on them."

Take a look at the TikTok post below:

