A woman who was married four times has shared her story of a toxic and abusive relationship in a podcast, leaving viewers deeply shocked and inspired by her resilience

The revealing clip was shared on a podcast's TikTok account, attracting massive views and comments from a wide online community

Social media users were stunned by her story, with many praising her strength and encouraging her not to return to the abusive relationship

A local woman detailed the trauma she suffered at the hands of her abusive husband while visiting a podcast. Image:@boldly_owamie

Source: TikTok

The video starts with the woman, who has been divorced multiple times, saying that most couples fight for serious things, but her husband used to pick fights for anything. She said he would instruct her to tell the helper to clean the fridge, and if she forgot to, he would insult her. She added that the man would call her name and sometimes even beat her up for no reason.

The marriage from hell

The woman shared that when she looks back at her marriage, she does not get angry or hate the man. Instead, she gets angry at herself for staying through all the abuse. She said that after insulting or sometimes beating her up, he would make her cook and then take the food without tasting it and throw it in the bin. If she did not cook, he would call her mom and complain about her. She said he divorced her three times, and with the current pending divorce, it was her fourth.

Social media users were shocked to hear that she went back to the man. Image: @boldly_owamie

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the clip

The post gained massive views from users who filled the comment section expressing their shock at the lady's sad story. Many said they loved how bold and strong the woman was, wishing she wouldn't go back to him again. Some were keen to watch the whole podcast and asked for the lady's handle to follow her. Others said she was married to a narcissist, saying that after the first divorce, she should not have gon back to him.

User @ramagomadarian said:

"She had to learn 4 times 😂."

User @Jowi added:

"Nna! I am not judging shame 🤞🏽, I have a story to tell 😂."

User @ReratiloeM shared:

"My queen takes the crown for being the most shocked host 🤣."

User @aya_ndima commented:

"Yoh! Amadoda akhohlakele (mn are cruel)😩."

User @Mosa said:

"I love her, she's strong and funny 😁."

User @Banzai asked:

"After the first divorce, why did she go back for the second time?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News