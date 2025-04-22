A South African woman melted many hearts online when she drove her first car home to her mom’s house

Her son opened the gate with a confused look, thinking that his mommy was being dropped off

The lady’s mom stole the show with her beautiful reaction to seeing her daughter’s first big girl purchase

South Africans could not get over a mother’s pride after seeing her daughter’s first car parked in her driveway.

A Mzansi lady made her family proud after showcasing her big-girl purchase. Image: @barbiematiti

Source: TikTok

Almost a million people watched the video posted three days ago after the new driver posted it on TikTok.

Woman buys first car and shows mom

A South African woman kept a secret from her family and only showed off the final product. She went to pick up her car at the dealership and drove it home to her mom’s house without announcing.

Her son had a confused look on his face when he opened the gate for his mother to get into the driveway. After a while, the woman’s mom came out and saw a car parked in her driveway.

She didn’t think it was her daughter’s vehicle until she presented her with the keys. The emotional mother was overjoyed and hugged her.

The mom was so proud and prayed over the new vehicle as she cried tears of joy. South Africans were touched by the mother’s pure love for her child.

The new car owner filmed the beautiful moment and posted it on TikTok as a gospel song played loudly in her new whip. She captioned her now-viral video:

“I bought my first car, and my mom’s reaction was priceless. They thought I was coming home with hikes. My son was so lost.”

South Africans reminded the woman of how blessed she was for having a mother who is still alive to witness all of her accomplishments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi touched by mother-daughter bond

Social media users were moved by the mother’s genuine reaction to seeing her child’s first car:

@louthandou shared the moment he appreciated most:

“When Mother started praying. Congratulations.”

@Prudee❤️ wrote:

“Yho, tell your mom she made us cry. Congratulations, mama.”

@NoZulu 🇿🇦🇸🇦 commented:

“A parent who appreciates my wins more than I, I would make sure I win every day, yho.”

@ntombimchunu986 said:

“I started crying when Umama praised, what a blessing.”

@ntowkiie_M shared:

“Sis, how dare you make me cry without my permission? OMG, this is so beautiful.”

@Mmope Moabi commented:

“I'm crying because my mother won't be here to witness the next chapter of my life. You are truly blessed. Congratulations.”

