On 30 September 2025, TikTok user @fw.divdiv posted a video sharing his preliminary exam results, which quickly drew attention across South Africa. In the short clip, he revealed the marks from his report, celebrating high scores across multiple subjects. The video included his results in Afrikaans (87), English first additional language (86), Mathematics (94), Life Orientation (96), and Life Sciences (71), which he admitted he was not satisfied with. The post was received warmly by viewers.

The learner, who often creates content around exam preparation and study tips, has been steadily building a community of peers on TikTok. His focus on sharing both the process of studying and the outcome of results offers encouragement to others still navigating the challenges of high school. For many, his transparency gave motivation to push harder ahead of final exams in December.

Viral video sparks motivation for students ahead of finals

Within hours of being posted, the video had already gathered more than 14,000 likes and nearly 200 comments. Supporters flooded the comments to congratulate him on his dedication and outstanding marks. The speed at which the video spread reflected how relatable and inspiring academic achievements can be when shared openly online.

Many South Africans expressed admiration for his results and celebrated his work ethic. Others noted that sharing results in such a transparent way created motivation for learners who are still preparing for final exams. The video turned into a collective moment of encouragement, where education and dedication were placed at the centre of the conversation.

A TikTok clip revealed impressive exam results that motivated peers to keep studying hard. Image: @fw.divdiv

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

It’s Me shared:

“All I’m going to say is, Ms Angler’s Life Science cheat sheet came in clutch. I’m matric 2023 and got 90 for finals in Life Sciences.”

Dot asked:

“We need study tips. 😭✋🏼”

Empathogen reacted:

“YOU GOT WHAT for maths?”

Zani_lowkey.tired commented:

“Kanti, why do most Curro learners expect more than 90%... I can’t even obtain 50% in most of my subjects. 😭😭”

Tems joked:

“The Life Science marks peeking through from the wardrobe as you speak. 😭😭😭 Eish.”

Mixooooo_ wrote:

“Okay so he knows ball.”

Mogul regal reflected:

“This generation is chowing matric. Geometry and trigonometry chowed me in 2005.”

