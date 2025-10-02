A young woman shared a series of rejection emails documenting her lengthy 10-month struggle to find a job after applying to major companies and airlines

The emotional video was shared on TikTok, attracting massive views and comments from a highly sympathetic online audience

Social media users expressed profound disappointment that the clip did not have a happy ending, with many sharing their own lengthy struggles and advising her not to give up hope

An emotionally drained woman showed a series of job rejection emails, and many viewers shared their own sad stories.

A local woman’s video documenting her difficult 10-month journey to find employment resonated deeply with social media users.

The emotional clip, shared on TikTok by @itsmbaliiiii, was met with a huge outpouring of empathy and shared frustration.

The video shows a rapid sequence of rejection emails received over a period of 10 months. The young woman’s job search was broad, with applications sent to major companies, including the Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad, Transnet, and even cruise ships.

The endless stream of rejection

The cumulative image of the repeated rejections was accompanied by a crying emoji and a thumbs-up emoji to reflect the emotional toll searching for employment has had on her.

Many social media users could relate and shared their own rejections, with some counting years of unemployment.

Q1 2025: South Africa's labour market

The official unemployment rate in South Africa increased to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a challenging labour market. According to Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), the total number of employed persons decreased by 291,000 to 16.8 million compared to the previous quarter.

This shift was driven by a larger number of people entering unemployment (8.2 million total), leading to an overall 1.0 percentage point increase in the official unemployment rate from the end of 2024. The data also indicate that the youth (aged 15–34) remained particularly vulnerable, with the youth unemployment rate climbing to 46.1%. Job losses were primarily seen in key sectors such as trade (194,000), construction (119,000), and private households (68,000), while industries like Transport and Finance recorded modest employment gains.

SA debates the unemployment rate

The video gained massive views and floods of comments from social media users who were sympathetic towards her. Many confessed that they had anticipated the clip would conclude with a letter of congratulations and were disappointed that it did not have a happy ending. Some motivated her to continue her search, suggesting she try the SAPS or other government sectors. Others shared their own struggles and detailed job searches that for months, and even years, saying they had lost all hope.

User @Thuto said:

"I expected a happy ending 😭😭."

User @user731661947064 commented:

"At least you guys get rejection letters. I get nothing, and that depresses me more 😭."

User @Sandile asked:

"What's your background, if I may ask? There may be admin jobs in Bloemfontein, I know."

User @fede. asanele🇨🇰 shared:

"God has something greater stored for you, don't give up ❤."

User @bas3rd14 added:

"Just don't give up, mama, I know the struggle, checking your emails every hour."

User @Serurubele Mpepe

"Yho! I just read one saying they regretted informing that they chose to move on with other, more experienced candidates 😭. I don't know what to do anymore."

User @Liyabona Iliso shared:

"We’re all in this together 😭."

