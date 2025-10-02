A video captured people dramatically rushing to a SASSA station in a mall, sparking mixed reactions online

The clip highlighted the challenges of overcrowding and poor organisation at SASSA service points, raising concerns about safety and dignity

The incident has reignited calls for improved efficiency at SASSA branches, with many suggesting better queue management and other solutions to address long-standing issues

A clip of people rushing dramatically to a South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) station inside a mall has sparked mixed reactions online, with many people in Mzansi expressing their disappointment.

The clip, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the moment the mall doors were opened. In a scene that resembled a race, people, many of them elderly, sprinted through the corridors, heading straight for the SASSA pay point.

Some clutched their bags tightly while others moved in groups, determined to secure their spot in the queue as quickly as possible.

While some viewers found the urgency amusing, the majority of South Africans were unimpressed. Many questioned why such situations continue to happen in 2025, saying it highlights the ongoing challenges of overcrowding and poor organisation at SASSA service points.

Some also pointed out the safety risks, noting that elderly citizens running in a crowded mall could easily lead to injuries. Others expressed frustration that people are forced into undignified situations just to access money that rightfully belongs to them.

The video that was posted by @takalaninems on 2 October 2025 on TikTok has reignited calls for improved efficiency at SASSA branches and collection points, with suggestions ranging from better queue management and more.

The dramatic dash through the mall stands as another reminder of the pressing need to address long-standing issues within the system. While the video trended for its dramatic visuals, many agreed that it reflects a deeper problem that should not be ignored.

The South African Social Security Agency, or SASSA, is the government organisation in charge of allocating social assistance funds to the impoverished and defenceless residents of the nation.

SASSA was created in 2005 under the Social Assistance Act of 2004 and oversees the whole social grant process, from application and eligibility evaluation to disbursement of payments. Its goal is to help South Africans become less vulnerable and impoverished by offering comprehensive social security services.

Mzansi reacts to people rushing to the SASSA line in the mall

South Africans flooded the comments section to express their thoughts on the dramatic chase to the SASSA line, saying:

Inam said:

"I hate poverty with everything in me."

Sthembileh added:

"I thought I was the only one feeling sad."

Mseazar wrote:

"Running for his life."

Themsy Beauty replied:

"Poverty is disheartening."

Uzinhle stated:

"This is sad until it's time to vote, then they vote for ANC."

Ilikemangoes29 commented:

"Guys, this is actually sad."

Siphe shared:

"Grant is one thing the government does right. Always on time and consistent."

Watch the video below:

