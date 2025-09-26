The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has announced that social grant payouts will increase in October

The Old Age, War Veterans, Disability, and Care Dependency grants will increase for the second time this year

South Africans were livid and slammed the amount it increased by as too small to cover the rising costs of living

JOHANNESBURG — The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) received criticism after it announced its latest grant increase. This is the second time SASSA has announced grant increases in 2025.

According to a statement SASSA released, the Old Age, War Veterans, Disability, and Care Dependency Grants will increase by R10. However, SASSA did not announce grant increases for the Child and Social Relief of Distress grants. The R10 grant increases will come into effect in October. This is the second grant increase SASSA announced in 2025.

SASSA-related news in 2025

SASSA announced that it will introduce a biometric system for beneficiaries to identify themselves when collecting grant payments. The rollout is expected to help detect and halt fraudulent activities in the grant system.

SASSA suspended the July payment and did not offer an explanation for the delay. Grant beneficiaries were supposed to receive grants on 2 July, but the payments were delayed.

SASSA also delayed payments for 184,000 grant recipients in KwaZulu-Natal in June. SASSA found that 210,000 recipients were in breach of the Social Assistance Act. They did not disclose all of their sources of income.

South Africans slam SASSA

South Africans commenting on Facebook were furious with the increased amount.

Slie Omuhle Sokhulu said:

“Even a loaf of bread is R20. Why R10? Is it because elections are around the corner?”

Nozi Mlothswa said:

"And someone will vote for R10.”

Lanie Mafuleka said:

“That’s for bank charges. I want my grant in an envelope.”

Jilkl Skerlanitz said:

“Wow, so considerate. That should at least cover a few slices of bread.”

Herman Mulder said:

“Thank goodness. At least you get to buy an extra chappie.”

Dumile Khubone said:

“45 countries in Africa do not have grants. We are thankful for this.”

Eb Chohan Sr said:

“Imagine they steal R10 million and bribe people with R10.”

Government rejects petition to increase grant

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Department of Social Development rejected a petition to increase the Old Age grant to R5000. This was after the Department of Social Development appeared before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Social Development.

Western Caoe resident Riyaad Isaac appeared before the Committee on 7 May and presented a petition requesting an increase in the grant. Isaac reasoned that the current amount was insufficient, given the high cost of living. The department's Acting Chief Director, Dr Maureen Mogotsi, said that it would not be feasible to increase the grant to R5000.

