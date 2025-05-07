A petition has been made for the old age grant to be increased to R5,000 as pensioners can't survive on the current amount

The Department of Social Development admitted that it was not feasible to increase the current amount by so much

South Africans suggested how the government could free up more money, like scrapping the Social Relief of Distress grant

A petition has been made for the Department of Social Development to increase the pensioner's grant. Image: @PondolandTimes

WESTERN CAPE – Can the South African government afford to give pensioners more money monthly?

That’s one of the questions and concerns raised after the Department of Social Development appeared before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Social Development.

The department appeared before the committee after calls were made to increase the pensioners’ grant. Currently, pensioners get R2,310 per month.

Petition made for the grant to be increased

Western Cape resident Riyad Isaac briefed the portfolio committee on Wednesday, 7 May, presenting a petition for the grant to be increased.

Isaac explained that the current grant amount was not enough, as the cost of living made it impossible for pensioners to survive.

“I do understand that pensioners are now getting R2 310. The argument that I am putting forward is that it is nowhere near enough to survive,” he said.

“Many people are living below the poverty line and struggling to make ends meet,” he added.

Isaac explained that he always witnessed people asking for help, because after rates and rent, they didn’t have enough for food.

“Our parents have brought us up, and this is how we are treating them? There is no way that we can allow those pensioners to survive on that amount of money,” he stated.

There has been a request made to the Social Development Department that the grant be increased to R5,000, and while Isaac added that he understood that was unachievable, he requested that the government at least add R500 to the current amount.

Department responds to R5,000 request

Acting Chief Director of the department, Dr Maureen Mogotsi, said that while they sympathised with the elderly, it would not be feasible to increase the grant to R5,000. Currently, about 4.1 million people receive the old age grant.

Mogotsi explained that if the government increased the grant to R5,000, it would cost R246 billion, which would almost double the current budget.

“Is this feasible? It makes it difficult because we are between a rock and a hard place. Even those receiving the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grants are below the poverty line. Who should we consider first? It’s not possible for us to increase the pensioners’ grants.” Mogotsi said.

South Africans have suggestions

Social media users weighed in on the petition, with some agreeing it needed to be increased, while others suggested how the money could be raised.

Thamsanqa Gumede asked:

“Where will that money come from? They are still failing to fix our roads. They should pay grants per head, not per child. Birth control is there for a purpose.”

Jack Mokgotho urged:

“Yes, increase that money, please.”

Amanda Marais suggested:

“Stop the COVID-19 grant completely, and the child grant should be for the first child only. Why do we, as taxpayers, have to pay for people who keep on making babies just to receive a grant? Then the pensioners can receive a proper pension grant as they deserve for all the years of working. I cannot apply for a pension grant because my husband is still working, but I worked all these years, paying my taxes, but I can't apply, but young girls are making babies and not even paying tax, but are receiving child grants. That should be rectified as well.”

Vusi Matlala also noted:

“Cut the grant for children. The government is an enabler of promiscuity. Birth control is available at the clinic. If you can't afford a child, why have more kids in this economy? Cut the SRD grant and tenders. Create jobs so that the same people who are benefiting from grants currently, with four kids, can feel the pain of paying R14,000 for tax every month. Our pensioners deserve the increase, not young people who are reckless with their behaviour.

Beulah Harvey added:

“Stop the COVID grants. Enough already.”

Cedric Johnson stated:

“It's a possibility if SASSA stops the corruption.”

R140 million paid to dead SASSA beneficiaries

Briefly News reported that SASSA paid out R140 million to dead beneficiaries within one year.

SASSA blamed the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) for what it called a blunder, which happened 75,000 times.

South Africans don't believe that it was a blunder and claimed that a plan was made to pocket the money instead.

