The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) confirmed that R140 million was paid to dead beneficiaries

SASSA blamed the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) for what it called a blunder, which happened 75,000 times

South Africans don't believe that it was a blunder and believe that a plan was made to pocket that money instead

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is being blamed for a blunder which cost over R140 million in social grant payments.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has pointed the finger at the department after 75,000 deceased recipients still received grant payments within a year.

SASSA claimed that the DHA failed to deliver official death certificates timeously, leading to the dead beneficiaries being paid out.

R140 million lost during one year

The massive loss came to light during an audit action plan for 2023/24 that was presented to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Social Development. The same committee recently welcomed the arrests of SASSA officials for fraud.

Four people were originally arrested for their involvement in fraud totalling R260 million from the agency.

SASSA Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Tsakeriwa Chauke, explained that the issue stemmed from the timing of the payment processing. She stated that at the end of each month, SASSA prepares payment files according to the database.

If beneficiaries pass away between the time that the payment file is generated and payment is made, they still receive they are included in that payment cycle. This happened 75,000 times during one year, costing the taxpayer R140 million.

SASSA to implement a new system to prevent losses

Chauke stated that SASSA would be testing a new system in April which could resolve such blunders. The new system will allow the agency to bulk recall payments made to beneficiaries who were found to have died. She added that SASSA and the DHA were fully synchronised, but people didn’t always report a beneficiary’s death.

“Only after three months of non-collection will a SASSA grant be stopped,” she said.

South Africans disgusted by latest blunder

Social media users are disgusted by the admission that so much money was missing, but some questioned whether it was an actual blunder or something planned.

Norma Arendse exclaimed:

“Disgusting. Corruption. Disgraceful. Sickening. Everyone gets away with all this freaking corruption. Oh well, what can one expect, it's SA after all.

Quinton Quakes Crawford stated:

“This was not a blunder but a planned thing.”

Edith Powell said:

“This is disgusting. Theft at its best and some still do not get the grant. Such a shame.”

Michelle M. Janecke added:

“This is no blunder. This is blatant dishonesty.

Karabo Motaung claimed:

“It's not Home Affairs. It's theft from SASSA.”

Dorothy Kas Venter said:

“This is no blunder. It was calculated thievery.”

Belinda Bezuidenhout added:

“Pure theft. Not a blunder. The blunder is hiring thieves.”

James Moulder stated:

“The new word for stealing is blunder.”

SASSA fraud suspects facing over 1,300 charges

Briefly News reported that nine SASSA officials have been arrested for fraud and theft in Gauteng in 2025.

The officials arrested are believed to be part of a syndicate responsible for stealing R265 million from the agency.

The group were using fake SASSA cards and faces over 1000 charges according to the National Prosecuting Authority.

