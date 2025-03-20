A South African boy living in the Western Cape looked at an expensive house and vehicle worth millions of rands

He calculated the monthly instalments for both items as if he were interested in buying them for himself

The boy's late-night actions humoured local social media users, who shared they had done the same thing

A boy looking at expensive assets had Mzansi feeling as if they could relate. Images: Tim Robberts / Getty Images, @kay_kamvelihle / Instagram

Source: UGC

Sometimes, people dwell in areas that may be beyond their budget, letting their imagination wander into the land of "what ifs." One boy went online to look at a luxury listing and vehicle, showing that it costs R0 to dream big.

Just a small yet expensive fantasy

Using the handle @kay.kamvelihle, a TikTokker went on his account to show app users what he got up to at 2.30 in the morning.

While on the property search engine Property24, the young man looked at a R37 900 000 house for sale in Pezula Private Estate in Knysna, Western Cape. The home's monthly repayment was R391 199 and boasted five bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, two garages, and a study, to name a few of the perks.

He punched the monthly bond cost into his phone's calculator and added it to what he would have paid per month if he had to buy himself a 2023 Mercedes-AMG G-Class G63.

The boy saw the posh R4 399 900 Mercedes while scrolling on Cars.co.za. Image: jetcityimage

Source: Getty Images

His total came to R471 200 per month - a number that would have many running for the hills.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi relates to the young man

Hundreds of local members of the online community entered the post's comment section to share that they would feel the same way when looking at properties online, even stating what they would do differently to the home if they had the money to buy it.

@ndlovutwins16 laughed and said:

"I thought I was the only one who does this."

@lacys_soulmate revealed with humour:

"I get so upset when my property gets sold."

Speaking about the vehicle, @bongwadludla488 shared:

"I honestly thought I was the only one who does this with AutoTrader. I get frustrated when my favourite car gets sold."

@baswabile12 added in the comment section:

"Me thinking that the kitchen is small, and then thinking it’s not a big deal, I will renovate it. Meanwhile, my balance is R0."

@ethel.mabuela informed the young man with a laugh:

"Don't stop. It's called manifesting and visualisation. Bare 'when it comes to your desires, you have to be delusional' in mind. Eventually, it will come true. You are attracting what's yours."

@greekgoddess2.00 jokingly wrote in the comments:

"You'll buy that house just to look at the view because we have nothing else to do here in Knysna."

