A South African woman has left Mzansi stunned after sharing a R12,000 grocery haul in Cyril’s economy.

South Africans were amazed by a woman's R12k grocery haul that sparked a debate online.

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, showcased the hefty shopping spree as she unpacked essentials for her household.

In the clip, uploaded by @themulaudzis on TikTok, the woman and her young daughter can be seen in the store, and she went on to explain that the groceries cater to three adults and one child living in the home.

@themulaudzis also noted that she includes supplies for her baby’s nanny. The haul featured a wide variety of everyday items, including cooking oils, fruits, bread, meat, eggs, milk, cool drinks, toiletries, etc.

Taking to her TikTok caption, @themulaudzis stated that despite the R12,000 total, additional purchases would still be made throughout the month. She also revealed in the comments section that the grocery haul lasts her two to three weeks.

Her caption read:

"Let’s do a quick grocery haul for October. This doesn’t include weekly fruits, veggies and Ori’s lunchables together with Ori’s creams, soaps and diapers."

The video sparked a lively conversation online, with many South Africans expressing disbelief at the cost. While others applauded her for being transparent about the realities of providing for a family in the current economic climate.

The rising cost of living has been a frequent topic of discussion across South Africa, with citizens often turning to social media to vent frustrations about inflation, fuel hikes, and skyrocketing food prices.

The viral grocery haul has since become a symbol of how South Africans are grappling with the soaring costs of everyday life after it was posted on 29 September 2025 on TikTok, and it sparked broader debate about affordability and the pressures families face in “Cyril’s economy.”

A woman displayed her R12k grocery haul, causing shockwaves in the Ramaphosa economy.

SA reacts to woman's R12k grocery haul

South Africans flooded the comments section to express their thoughts on the R12k grocery haul, saying:

kopii Giirl said:

"Me watching this with my R200 groceries that’s gonna last me for a month."

Lady Motivator added:

"You've got a good heart. You are taking good care of your nanny as well. Your groceries look great."

Tshandukooo shared:

"Ooh to be rich."

Nkopz wrote:

"Iyoooo, I just deposited that amount 12k for my last born sister as Part of her University tuition plus her monthly allowance, and I need a hug because I'm only left with petrol for work. And you ma'a,m are lucky to spend it on just."

Mrs expressed:

"You're such a good employer, but girl such a small grocery for R12000,yhooo Ramaphosa economy is on another level."

Watch the video below:

